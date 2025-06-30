Media Sean Strickland grappling with Bengals 318 lbs lineman Dylan Fairchild

Paolo Delutis said:
Lol he got easily out grappled by a much smaller man...

What level of talent are you speaking of? ..
Sean defended well, but he was defending the whole time. I give the win to the lineman. Who likely hasn't trained any wrestling in 4 years.

Can definitely see the former wrestling moves. Shame he slipped on that shot attempt around the 20 second mark. Sean's roll into a leg lock entry was excellent. Fun seeing this grapple.
 
When have you seen a HW that size go for an ankle pick like that?

And you really think he was going full blast on a guy 100 lbs lighter?

You probably think Conor can beat the Mountain in a real fight too eh?
 
But that's what you want to do as a grappler when facing someone 100lbs heavier then you...your not gonna go full attack right off the bat when their at their strongest... Sean looked calm and had answers for every move he made .

But yes...big dude definitely wrestled before and probably loved single leg entries lol.
 
Considering he was out of breath at the end and he chose to stop the match after a failed attempt at the roll ..

Id say ya he was trying LOL...

Lol .. yes cuz thats totally the same thing...160 pound conor and and 400lbs strongman....

Just understand...being good at football and basketball and baseball means shit all for fighting....they dont translate...your big 3 sport heros cant fight and cant defend themselves against high level fighters....all that sport specific training they do to catch balls and run in zig zags..means nothing when a guy wants to beat you up and knows how...

There is always outliers but most times thats how it goes...

Fighting is the purest form of competition ...you cant fake it...not even abit
 
They looked about even but it looked like Sean was using more energy and most likely the lineman doesn't grapple much currently. If he did I'm guessing he'd probably make easy work of Strickland with his size and better wrestling accomplishments
 
El Cucuy ankle picked his ass like a bawse.

Big boi's got some legit wrestling chops.
 
I was more impressed when I didn’t know he was a state wrestling champion.
 
