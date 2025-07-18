Sean Strickland Facing Suspension/Punishment from NSAC

https://www.mmafighting.com/2025/7/18/24470071/sean-strickland-suspended-by-nevada-athletic-commission-for-melee-at-tuff-n-uff-event
Sean Strickland is facing punishment from the Nevada Athletic Commission after he rushed into the cage and attacked a fighter during a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas in June.
Strickland was hit with a temporary suspension, and that is expected to be extended at the next commission hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday. As long as Strickland remains suspended, he’s unable to compete in the UFC, although his full punishment won’t be decided until a later date.
Here is the video of the melee: