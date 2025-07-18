  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Sean Strickland Facing Suspension/Punishment from NSAC

Sean Strickland is facing punishment from the Nevada Athletic Commission after he rushed into the cage and attacked a fighter during a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas in June.

Strickland was hit with a temporary suspension, and that is expected to be extended at the next commission hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday. As long as Strickland remains suspended, he’s unable to compete in the UFC, although his full punishment won’t be decided until a later date.

Here is the video of the melee:

 
I thought it would be about sexually harassing Laura Sanko for a full hour, but I guess that was OK
eye-roll-cat-eye-roll.gif
 
Suspended from the UFC certainly made it sound different than what it was
 
What an asshole.

So is the other guy tho... Never liked that degenx WWF shit from years ago.
 
Also thought this was going to be Sanko related.

Can't the UFC just have him fight overseas? Felt like the UFC once angered commissions by having a suspended fighter fight elsewhere? Who am I thinking of
 
That's was a fake thread title. It no longer is.
 
Good. So the pointless rematch of Izzy/Strickland won't happen next.
 
Image the "athletic commission" in Abu Dhabi being requested to honor a U.S. athletic commission's suspension.

men luaghing.jpg
 
