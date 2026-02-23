Sean Strickland cheated...

...by gameplanning perfectly and making all the changes he needed to for only the second time in his career. As someone who picked fluffy to beat him, his performance was perfect. controlled range off the backfoot perfectly with constant jabbing, and moved laterally very well despite his weird stance. Fluffy did pretty good on the feet but holy shit his endless wrestling pressure was completely shut down. If anyone in the division beats khamzat, strickland has the best shot against a grinding rider like khamzat. Now whos ready for sean to go right back to doing what he usually does after this fight just like last time?
 
What changes did he make?

He sorta just did what he always does. I assumed it would work easily enough on someone like Fluffy, who pretty much just goes forward with basic strikes and tries to initiate grappling.
 
