Media Sean Strickland calling for rematch...(Says he won and is DEMANDING justice)

Well.. it is close doe

Adesanya praying he gets the title shot first hahaha
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Win?

Punch the guy more than he gets punched?

Have haymakers miss him by 5 feet all night?

Immediately get up after DDP panic wrestles from having his orbital continually mangled with jabs?

Um...okay?
He has lost fights that way before. It's a way of fighting that doesn't make the judges cocks get hard and that's all that matters
 
usernamee said:
He has lost fights that way before. It's a way of fighting that doesn't make the judges cocks get hard and that's all that matters
I actually think he'll go for broke more in a rematch.

He'll unleash the right.

Reminds me of when Fury finally figured out Wilder after getting knocked down.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
I actually think he'll go for broke more in a rematch.

He'll unleash the right.

Reminds me of when Fury finally figured out Wilder after getting knocked down.
Maybe, it's just nothing that I ever seen from him before. He's extremely defensive minded in there and only starts unloading when he knows he is levels above the other guy or the other guy is really tired
 
This is a nice trolling attempt for Strickland.

Maybe if he snagz the imagination of teh casualz with all his ranting... he will get enough media saturation to push teh UFC toward this re-match.

It certainly was close enough to re-do, so even if Strickland has to go jab someone else oop in the meantime, he will get his shot.
 
Myrddin Wild said:
This is a nice trolling attempt for Strickland.

Maybe if he snagz the imagination of teh casualz with all his ranting... he will get enough media saturation to push teh UFC toward this re-match.

It certainly was close enough to re-do, so even if Strickland has to go jab someone else oop in the meantime, he will get his shot.
I especially liked how he misspelled the word soul. To be fair, it's a very difficult word to get right.
 
“Sole”? Like the bottom of a shoe?
Maybe he should run back some elementary school lessons.
Good response by DDP.
 
Ares Black said:
I especially liked how he misspelled the word soul. To be fair, it's a very difficult word to get right.
To be fair, I typically consult my shoez before making any important decisionz.


I then evaluate it over a lemon-basted Sole-fish meal before concluding my ponderancez~

iu
 
Myrddin Wild said:
To be fair, I typically consult my shoez before making any important decisionz.


I then evaluate it over a lemon-basted Sole-fish meal before concluding my ponderancez~

iu
Does sound like a reasonable decision making process tbh. If you've stepped in dog shit or chewing gum maybe you're not up to task for making any important decisions that day.
 
I mean he's not super out of line here. Lost a split most thought he won, not a strong contender ATM.
 
