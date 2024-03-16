ComfortablyNumb55
Strickland is just going to go in there and do the exact same thing
Win?
Punch the guy more than he gets punched?
Have haymakers miss him by 5 feet all night?
Immediately get up after DDP panic wrestles from having his orbital continually mangled with jabs?
Um...okay?
He has lost fights that way before. It's a way of fighting that doesn't make the judges cocks get hard and that's all that matters
"The stats" Lol, just like Rob Font beat Chito Vera if you only look at the strike count. Numbers don't tell the fully story.
View attachment 1034891
I actually think he'll go for broke more in a rematch.
He'll unleash the right.
Reminds me of when Fury finally figured out Wilder after getting knocked down.
I especially liked how he misspelled the word soul. To be fair, it's a very difficult word to get right.This is a nice trolling attempt for Strickland.
Maybe if he snagz the imagination of teh casualz with all his ranting... he will get enough media saturation to push teh UFC toward this re-match.
It certainly was close enough to re-do, so even if Strickland has to go jab someone else oop in the meantime, he will get his shot.
“Sole”? Like the bottom of a shoe?
Maybe he should run back some elementary school lessons.
Good response by DDP.
To be fair, I typically consult my shoez before making any important decisionz.
To be fair, I typically consult my shoez before making any important decisionz.
I then evaluate it over a lemon-basted Sole-fish meal before concluding my ponderancez~