He's only tapping him softly and going to the leg and bodyThey're really struggling to find guys Stricks can finish
Couldn't take out Sneako, couldn't take out lightweight Japanese kickboxer in a boxing match in the tiny cage, can't take out a clearly over the hill fat Navy Seal
He's only tapping him softly and going to the leg and body
because he knows how embarrassing those other sparring videos looked where he was 100% going for the KO and never even came close lol
can't do that again
If someone's a multi-millionaire solely from Social Media & and you're a 10 year MMA vet, have 25 lbs on him, and you swing your ass off and can't KO him like Stick/Sneako then...you ain't bout that life you talk.
Sean's got a unique and effective style.
Sean's also got 0% of the testicular fortitude and killer instinct to back up even 1% of his words.
I mean... he isn't a power puncher but still has the same rate of KO or TKO as Jon Jones and Luke Rockhold. I'm guessing there's more underlying reason to your comments than his fighting.because he knows how embarrassing those other sparring videos looked where he was 100% going for the KO and never even came close lol
can't do that again
Hey Sean or Eric, care to elaborate?Real dumb post. Real dumb.
He can drop a world class fighter in Izzy, he can TKO a high level MW like Brendan Allen.Hey Sean or Eric, care to elaborate?
He went for minutes swinging his ass off @ Sneako who he had 25 lbs on.
He swung his ass off at the Japanese kid who he had 25 lbs on.
If his shit talk was more like, "I'm going to out cardio, out jab, out last, and pummel you until you feel it" he'd be about the life he talks.
His shit talk is more like blah blah blah kill, blah blah blah you guys, blah blah blah america blah blah blah kill you twice.
He just may be real dumb. I agree w/ u.
Yet he's dog walked many skilled and high level fighters.