Media Sean Strickland beats up a Navy Seal in sparring

They're really struggling to find guys Stricks can finish

Couldn't take out Sneako, couldn't take out lightweight Japanese kickboxer in a boxing match in the tiny cage, can't take out a clearly over the hill fat Navy Seal
 
If someone's a multi-millionaire solely from Social Media & and you're a 10 year MMA vet, have 25 lbs on him, and you swing your ass off and can't KO him like Stick/Sneako then...you ain't bout that life you talk.

Sean's got a unique and effective style.
Sean's also got 0% of the testicular fortitude and killer instinct to back up even 1% of his words.
 
I think he just likes beating up on bums in his spare time.
 
Real dumb post. Real dumb.
 
Was this the seal that he was going back and forth with on Twitter?

If so, I can see why this winded up being a beatdown.

But this also went into the humiliation stage, which I don't think does Sean any favors. When the dude took a knee, he should have just said, "We're done here bro, my point is proven."

Just as Sean likely would not deal with Seal training very well, there's very few folks who can step into the cage with a top level fighter and not get the fuck beat out of them.
 
I mean... he isn't a power puncher but still has the same rate of KO or TKO as Jon Jones and Luke Rockhold. I'm guessing there's more underlying reason to your comments than his fighting.
 
WTF is up with this dude beating the brakes off of people not on his level?
 
He can drop a world class fighter in Izzy, he can TKO a high level MW like Brendan Allen.

Nobody's out there saying he's some power puncher, far from it. However trying to tie this into some dumb narrative trying to diminish him as a fighter just comes off as pathetic and unintelligent, the guy is clearly a world class fighter who gives everyone he fights problems.
 
Just an FYI Mitch Aguir the guy Strickland is fighting isn’t just a navy seal. He’s also 2-1 in pro MMA at WW and a legit BJJ black belt.

It really does go to show how big the gulf in skill is between some random dude and a top 5 guy.
 
