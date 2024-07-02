Was this the seal that he was going back and forth with on Twitter?



If so, I can see why this winded up being a beatdown.



But this also went into the humiliation stage, which I don't think does Sean any favors. When the dude took a knee, he should have just said, "We're done here bro, my point is proven."



Just as Sean likely would not deal with Seal training very well, there's very few folks who can step into the cage with a top level fighter and not get the fuck beat out of them.