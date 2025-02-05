Sean is the type of friend you have to put in his place or else he's always annoying af
Feel like Bisping with two eyes could have given Sean some work.
Chris Curtis and him are best friends along with being training partners, and Chris has said that he and Sean have actually been in several street fights with each other.Bisping definitely didn't look happy even tho he played it offf.
I wanna know how people can stand the guy in training. Strickland has no respect for anybody
Maybe... I'm sure they're cool.Seemed like the levity was there more than tension.
I guess when I was in school, perhaps. Nowadays the friends that I have, it's all good times and good vibes.Maybe... I'm sure they're cool.
Your friend ever say something slick and you give them a look?
I got that type of vibe from that exchange.
I'd never be friends with anyone I'd end up street fighting, if we both trained and fought in the same weight that would be fine for the career but not bc they are just an asshole.
He said they have a love hate friendship.
Well yea, same lol
I meant THEIR exchange.
I know what you meant but again, I felt more... I don't know what you'd call it, jocularity, I guess. It seemed like it was all light heartedness more than anything else, but I very well could be wrong.
I meant THEIR exchange.
That's fair... it's all perception anyway.