Media Sean Strickland and Bisping have some tension during interview

Bisping definitely didn't look happy even tho he played it offf.

I wanna know how people can stand the guy in training. Strickland has no respect for anybody
 
Chris Curtis and him are best friends along with being training partners, and Chris has said that he and Sean have actually been in several street fights with each other.

He said they have a love hate friendship.
 
Seemed like the levity was there more than tension.
Maybe... I'm sure they're cool.

Your friend ever say something slick and you give them a look?

I got that type of vibe from that exchange.
 
I guess when I was in school, perhaps. Nowadays the friends that I have, it's all good times and good vibes.
 
I'd never be friends with anyone I'd end up street fighting, if we both trained and fought in the same weight that would be fine for the career but not bc they are just an asshole.
 
wouldn't have a guy like Strickland as a friend in the first place tbh.
 
Well yea, same lol

I meant THEIR exchange.
I know what you meant but again, I felt more... I don't know what you'd call it, jocularity, I guess. It seemed like it was all light heartedness more than anything else, but I very well could be wrong.
 
prime v prime bisping vs strickland would've been a very interesting fight.
both cardio kings, standup centric, volume fighters.
i wonder how it would've played out.
I reckon bisping would've out-pressured and out-worked Sean
 
Sean Strickland is such a mentally weak dumb fuck, he can't be a normal person, he has to talk shit in some way to "assert" his "dominance", but it makes him look like a pussy bitch boi. Dude is mentally crippled.
 
I know what you meant but again, I felt more... I don't know what you'd call it, jocularity, I guess. It seemed like it was all light heartedness more than anything else, but I very well could be wrong.
That's fair... it's all perception anyway.

A lot of posts on twitter read it the same "as tension".

I got those vibes too but don't think it was that serious either.
 
