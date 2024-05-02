Stagliano said: Lol at him looking at the camera while trying to do his best to walk like an alpha with the gun. Click to expand...

Exactly. Can’t believe anyone thinks this fake unhinged persona is legit. I feel like he has done this many times before, always making sure that the confrontation is not only caught on camera, but also that he releases the video. (Also, is it just me, or are a bunch of these conflicts with women and kids and random civilians?)Would not be at all surprised to learn that he knows these kids and this entire thing was staged, so he can keep selling us this lunatic character in the hopes that we’ll forget that he’s a safe fighter who has exactly twice as many wins/losses by decision than by finish.