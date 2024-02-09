Media Sean Strickland Accepts a Fight Against Jake Paul

He honestly believes Sean wouldn't fight him and beat the piss out of him just for the lulz?

Sean isn't half his size and nearly retired like those other MMA fighters that that douche normally fights. I'm all for this scrap. Would be hilarious.
 
Actually makes way more sense than all the other MMA dudes Paul has fought. They are similar size and Sean can actually box. Jake hits harder, but Seans defense and cardio would give him issues.
 
DeSean spars with undefeated pro boxers every single day. Let's get it
 
The UFC will not allow it. Nobody under contract is ever going to participate in another combat sport (apart from sub grappling, etc). Unless the UFC releases you. Grants you permission. Or you become a FA.

They created a monster with Conor. It’s never happening again. The Ngannou situation proved it.
 
Pillow fist Strickland was unable to drop a 130lbs streamer. My money is on Jake Paul
 
Sean def looked like a turd lighting that guy up enough for Forrest had to jump in despite the guy clearly having no real experience and also going like 1/10th as hard as Strickland, so I get having a reaction to that.

What's annoying abt Paul imo tho is, if you're calling a guy out to 'fight' irl cus you have a real problem w them then you can't be like 'hey, fuck you, I'll fight you on camera. And by that I mean do some boxing sparring with my team closely watching so that they can manage the situation if I start getting fucked up.' Idk, talking about wanting to 'fight' someone cus you don't like them then asking them to strap on 16oz gloves and agree to only punch so that you're comfortable is not a flex
 
Noraaq said:
Pillow fist Strickland was unable to drop a 130lbs streamer. My money is on Jake Paul
That's my take.

With the exception of Izzy, Strickland is too "shelled-up" and defensive to really let his hands go.

Ray Charles can see Strickland is more worried about being hit than doing the hitting.

As such, I don't think he's a threat to Jake Paul.

Paul on the other hand, for all his weaknesses and annoyances, is willing to throw down and knock someone TF out.

I really don't like either one, but I admire Paul's self-determination over Strickland's "feigned bad ass" persona.

Double-KO would be okay, but if only one, would like to see Strickland on the floor.

Again.
 
Sean making excuses. He got pillow hands and fights safe. Jake could take him. He is ducking. He only goes all out vs sub par competition in training.
 
