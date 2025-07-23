  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Sean Strickland’s Suspension Extended for Attacking Fighter at Regional Event

It will be a little bit longer before Sean Strickland learns his fate.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday voted to extend Strickland’s suspension after the former UFC middleweight champion entered the cage to attack a fighter at Tuff-N-Uff 145 on June 29.

Strickland initially received a temporary suspension on July 3, and now he won’t learn of any official sanctions — including a fine and longer suspension — until August at the earliest. That will limit the UFC’s ability to book Strickland, a popular callout target who hasn’t competed since dropping a unanimous decision to Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 on Feb. 8.



Strickland Faces Punishment as Licensed Cornerman​


At the event in question, Luis Hernandez submitted Miles Hunsinger with a guillotine choke 49 seconds into Round 2 of their middleweight bout. During that sequence, Hernandez can be seen yelling and making gestures in the direction of his opponent’s corner, which included Strickland, who was a licensed cornerman, and Chris Curtis. Hernandez punctuates the victory with several crotch chops.

Shortly thereafter, Strickland and Curtis storm the cage and shove Hernandez into the fence. Strickland also appears to throw a couple of punches at Hernandez before being pulled away by an official.

Hernandez later stated that he hoped Strickland wouldn’t be punished for the incident.

“I really have nothing [against] them, and hope the commission does not…like they even asked me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna press charges?’ I’m like, ‘What? No.’ I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them…I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture.”

It sucks that Strickland turned into a bit of a diva after getting the title and losing it.

I liked his activity before when he was hungry.

Now I'm assuming he will be out for the rest of the year? Anyone know what sanction is likely?
 
dude's insufferable. Hope the commish suspends him from fighting for a few years so we don't need to hear him talk about fighting to the death then teep and jab.
 
Why do people who feel the need to act "extra patriotic" tend to have underlying criminal tendencies looking at you too Jon
 
Luckily those pillows can't really hurt.
Imagine if that was Roy Nelson hah
 
How long are usually those suspensions?

Fighters nowadays fight once a year, or every 10 months or so. Is this suspension gonna make a difference?
 
Had to happen. Bad enough just doing it as a spectator. But he was a licensed cornerman for the fight. Way crossing the line, has to come with a suspension.
 
