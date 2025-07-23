Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 112,906
- Reaction score
- 211,017
The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday voted to extend Strickland’s suspension after the former UFC middleweight champion entered the cage to attack a fighter at Tuff-N-Uff 145 on June 29.
Strickland initially received a temporary suspension on July 3, and now he won’t learn of any official sanctions — including a fine and longer suspension — until August at the earliest. That will limit the UFC’s ability to book Strickland, a popular callout target who hasn’t competed since dropping a unanimous decision to Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 on Feb. 8.
Strickland Faces Punishment as Licensed Cornerman
At the event in question, Luis Hernandez submitted Miles Hunsinger with a guillotine choke 49 seconds into Round 2 of their middleweight bout. During that sequence, Hernandez can be seen yelling and making gestures in the direction of his opponent’s corner, which included Strickland, who was a licensed cornerman, and Chris Curtis. Hernandez punctuates the victory with several crotch chops.
Shortly thereafter, Strickland and Curtis storm the cage and shove Hernandez into the fence. Strickland also appears to throw a couple of punches at Hernandez before being pulled away by an official.
Hernandez later stated that he hoped Strickland wouldn’t be punished for the incident.
“I really have nothing [against] them, and hope the commission does not…like they even asked me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna press charges?’ I’m like, ‘What? No.’ I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them…I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture.”
READ HERE
Sean Strickland’s Suspension Extended for Attacking Fighter at Regional Event
It will be a little bit longer before Sean Strickland learns his fate.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh