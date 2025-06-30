News Sean Sherk's son 'Tegan Sherk' is currently a college wrestler and planning to move into MMA.

Screenshot_20250630-011239.png



I'm intrigued.
Sean Sherk has a very underrated MMA career, with 41 fights with only 4 losses to Edgar, Penn, Hughes, and GSP : All UFC champions & HoF inductees.

So imagine a father that is already tough-as-nails and training his own son to follow in his footsteps, with how the sport and training has evolved since Sean's prime years I'm curious how his kid could be a real talent in the sport.

Very few 'Sons of UFC Champion' currently in the sport.
 
Very cool, Sean Sherk was a beast! Beat Nick Diaz in his prime. Only dude to go a full 5 rounds with Matt Hughes. His fights against Kenny Florian, Tyson Griffin, and Evan Dunham all took Fight of the Night honors. Definitely a guy that doesn't get nearly enough props these days.
 
his neck looks almost as wide as his body wtf
90
 
Did a seminar at the small gym I trained at here in Aus with Sherk. He got off the plane then came straight to our gym. For being jet lagged he gave an awesome seminar. I'm not a big guy 5'10 195 and he was 50x stronger than me at least. He did a take down on me at half speed and still knocked the wind out of me. Really nice guy.
 
