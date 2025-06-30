GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 59,830
- Reaction score
- 123,140
I'm intrigued.
Sean Sherk has a very underrated MMA career, with 41 fights with only 4 losses to Edgar, Penn, Hughes, and GSP : All UFC champions & HoF inductees.
So imagine a father that is already tough-as-nails and training his own son to follow in his footsteps, with how the sport and training has evolved since Sean's prime years I'm curious how his kid could be a real talent in the sport.
Very few 'Sons of UFC Champion' currently in the sport.