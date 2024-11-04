Sean Sherk performed well in UFC

It is a way to show respect for athletes who have sacrificed their lives for entertainment.What's going down with these random "so and so's did well in the UFC" threads? Lol
I mean....holt shit! He only made 28 000$ for fighting Hermes Franca?36-4 on his record and ex champion in UFC. I can not blaim him for not doing his best.
To bad he never got that chance to fight at 145 lbs or 135 lbs since he retired 2010 .
He did well , lets honor him
50 year old Sherk grapplefucks Les Miserablooking back he was actually a real good fighter.
he got a lot of hate for popping for PEDs and then lying about it. I would love to see him try to do a comeback and take a fight with merab since merab is looking for other options
It's a fun way to revisit our favorite fighters from bygone eras when things were a bit simpler. I support these kinds of threads.