Sean Sherk performed well in UFC

36-4 on his record and ex champion in UFC. I can not blaim him for not doing his best.

To bad he never got that chance to fight at 145 lbs or 135 lbs since he retired 2010 .

He did well , lets honor him
 
What's going down with these random "so and so's did well in the UFC" threads? Lol
 
looking back he was actually a real good fighter.
he got a lot of hate for popping for PEDs and then lying about it. I would love to see him try to do a comeback and take a fight with merab since merab is looking for other options
 
It is a way to show respect for athletes who have sacrificed their lives for entertainment.

Also Sean never got the chance to make that big money like current ufc Champions. Making 500 000 $ per fight was impossible back in 2007.
 
I mean....holt shit! He only made 28 000$ for fighting Hermes Franca?
 
50 year old Sherk grapplefucks Les Miserab
 
It’s a fun way to revisit our favorite fighters from bygone eras when things were a bit simpler. I support these kinds of threads.
 
Muscle shark is a cool nickname

IMG_8754.gif
 
He won 2 rounds against prime Matt Hughes. Sean Sherk was a beast in his prime. It was a shame most of his prime he couldn't get fights at 155-160(UFC dropped the division for many years and due to the cost of traveling it wasn't worth it for him to travel to Japan to fight at 160 in Pride much so he mostly fought at 170 at that time).
 
