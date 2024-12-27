Sean Sherk is the most underrated UFC fighter. His style would be kryptonite to the dagenesis. He would dominate this era in the right weight.

Leon Edwards
Sean was 2 generations early, if he was in his prime now and in his right weight class 145/155 he would do better than BJ Penn, maybe even GSP.
GSP would be up against the Usmans, Leon's, Woodley
BJ Penn would be up against Oliveria, Islam
Sean's style would translate much better to modern MMA he actually has better striking than some of the dagastanis.
