Sean Sherk is the most underrated UFC fighter. His style would be kryptonite to the dagenesis. He would dominate this era in the right weight.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
701
Reaction score
1,300
Sean was 2 generations early, if he was in his prime now and in his right weight class 145/155 he would do better than BJ Penn, maybe even GSP.

GSP would be up against the Usmans, Leon's, Woodley
BJ Penn would be up against Oliveria, Islam

Sean's style would translate much better to modern MMA he actually has better striking than some of the dagastanis.
 
Would only work with USADA out of the picture cause you know, he was a very juicy boi
 
Islam would wipe the floor with him
Woundnt even need to wrestle
 
