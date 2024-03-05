Media Sean O'Malley's pink championship shorts revealed

I do not understand the benefit of this obviously O’Malley can fight, but is he purposely trying to make other fighters seem feminine? What is the endgame? With Conor it was wit, hype, and mind games. I don’t know if Sean is trying to look soft on purpose in order to get in Chito’s head or what.
It’s odd and O’Malley clearly has to go out of his way in order to have a personality of any type.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
You're missing it.

It's because the rainbow poodle wants to knock their asses out wearing pink. Period.


I mean the loud colors are his thing. It's not like embracing the pink is even that femy these days.

He's like a Fortnite character. Maybe he'll walk out with a unicorn backpack to put his socks/sandles in before the fight? Would be quite funny actually.
 
Chito fans if O'Malley finishes him wearing pink shorts & then does a victory dance:

dissatisfaction-fuck-it.gif
 
I don't like tight shorts that go down that far, it looks weird. They need to be way shorter.

Pink is a cool colour though. And another smart PR move by Suga. Just a tiny little thing that will differentiate him from the peasant UFC champs.
 
Not a fan of him outside of the cage but it’s a small thing that fits his personality, so who cares?
 
If fighters can’t have sponsors on the shorts, they can at least have wacky colors and designs that suit them. UFC would hate it because having a recognizable character that transcends the brand would be bad for business.
 
It ain’t the 80s anymore fella. Men wear pink all the time these days. He’s had a pink lambo or whatever car he has for a while now.
 
The amount of people getting upset about the colour pink, damn.

Don't like O'malley but these are pretty cool and fit his general vibe, with the dyed hair
 
