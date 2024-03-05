I do not understand the benefit of this obviously O’Malley can fight, but is he purposely trying to make other fighters seem feminine? What is the endgame? With Conor it was wit, hype, and mind games. I don’t know if Sean is trying to look soft on purpose in order to get in Chito’s head or what.

It’s odd and O’Malley clearly has to go out of his way in order to have a personality of any type.