Aldo by leg kick TKO.
It's insane that he's been a pro for 20 years but can still hang with the best in the division.
Yeah I’m just trolling. Prime Aldo in this calf kick era would’ve been lethalAldo's largely abandoned his incredible leg kick game since the Korean Zombie fight.
Dude had the nastiest thigh kicks I've ever seen live.
Sean O'Malley x Jose Aldo ''They wanna fight each other, people wanna see it'' - Dana White
Fine with it either way.Im fine with it as long as Sugar Shins doesnt get the next title shot.