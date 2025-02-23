  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Sean O'Malley x Jose Aldo ''They wanna fight each other, people wanna see it'' - Dana White

Elegant

Elegant

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 13, 2024
Messages
623
Reaction score
2,137
Timestamped



An absolute banger

How do you guys see this fight going?


giphy.gif

getting-ready-jose-aldo.gif
 
I know I shouldn’t think this, but I think Aldo wins this via his new slick boxing offense/defense.
 
If Sean wins he gets a title shot

If Aldo wins they'll make him fight Cejudo, Umar, Sandhagen, Marlon, Fiigy and Yan, if he wins all of them then he gets a #1 contender fight
 
giving omalley the older legend coming off a loss, ufc probably hoping for sean to ko aldo and it's possible he does at this point even though aldo looked good against martinez
 
If Aldo’s reflexes are still there then he’s got this.

Or he might just get knocked the fuck out with a counter.
 
Aldo by leg kick TKO.

It's insane that he's been a pro for 20 years but can still hang with the best in the division.
 
I hate calling Aldo a layup for Sean at this point but that's what it is. Then Sean gets a title shot.
 
Aldo's largely abandoned his incredible leg kick game since the Korean Zombie fight.

Dude had the nastiest thigh kicks I've ever seen live.
 
Yeah I’m just trolling. Prime Aldo in this calf kick era would’ve been lethal
 
Its been a while since we saw an old pro get his head bounced off the canvas from human version of Chlamydia. War Aldo but not hopeful.
 
No,

Please.

Sandhagen vs O'malley is the fight to make, Song vs Fig, and Aldo vs CCC
 
No one wants to see this. They should have just booked Baldo vs Cejudo, and gave O'Malley his "freebie" against Yadong.
 
This won’t end well for Aldo. You’re going to see a crazy speed difference.
 
