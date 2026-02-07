  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Sean O'Malley vs Umar Nurmagomedov

No way the whitehouse card even happens. Umar vs Sean is a great fight, I just dont feel like Sean wants it the way other guys do. Hes made his millions, invested in real estate, amassed big sponsors and is his own brand. Dudes also fragile and was given a lot of shit he didnt earn.
 
With Yan/Merab 3 not likely until July or maybe June given Yan's injury, this fight makes sense on the same timeline.

I think if Yan/Merab was ready for April then the UFC probably would've held off in Hopes of Yan/O'Malley 2 for Abu-Dhabi/MSG.
 
I hope Usman beats him out of title contention and out of the sport altogether, a beating so bad that not even Dana can rig victories for him any more.
Problem with your little fantasy is Umar simply doesn’t posses the ability to inflict that kind of damage you wish. Best you can hope for is some body kicks, jabs and some half power strikes and a decision.
 
Yeah this is the right fight to make imo. You could argue Umar already deserves a TS but in a way it feels cheap because Merab who beat him is still right there. But if he beats Sean he'll be on a nice streak that cements his case. Sean definitely needs another win and Umar would absolutely do it. Remind us you can beat a high level grappler and not get manhandled. Meanwhile we get to see Yan end Merab's career.
 
I would pay to see that. That said, Umar needs to show the dark side in him, he needs to bring the violence and not just exist as the most handsome of all the Dagi's whilst being a soft touch inside the Octo.

I would like to see him turn O'Malley's hideous mug into a bloody pizza and tenderise his donkey-ass frame with some brutal ground and pound.
 
I just don't see them going with Sean Umar unless Yan Merab 3 is up next
 
Really hope it's true, not only would it be a good fight it would make a clear challenger for when Yan presumably wins the trilogy against Merab. Surprised the UFC isn't just making Yan vs Suga 3.
 
Really hope it's true, not only would it be a good fight it would make a clear challenger for when Yan presumably wins the trilogy against Merab. Surprised the UFC isn't just making Yan vs Suga 3.
Well they need to have a Yan vs Suga 2 first.

Anyways hope this is right omalley post fight was all about waiting for a title shot even if theres one booked without him, he'd wait.
 
Highly doubt it.

Sean is waiting for Petr Yan. And if it's Merab trilogy for Yan next, then Sean is just going to sit out and see if Yan wins it.

We were only some GnP strikes from Song in round 1 away from avoiding all this nonsense.
 
It'd probably be a grappling heavy gameplan, so worst case scenario for Sean would be a submission loss
 
