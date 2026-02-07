I hope Usman beats him out of title contention and out of the sport altogether, a beating so bad that not even Dana can rig victories for him any more.
lol fuck, Usman is fighting tomorrow, I'm getting my Dagis mixed upUmar would be more appropriate!
Judging from Usman's last fight, he's not in the business of giving serious beatings.
Well they need to have a Yan vs Suga 2 first.Really hope it's true, not only would it be a good fight it would make a clear challenger for when Yan presumably wins the trilogy against Merab. Surprised the UFC isn't just making Yan vs Suga 3.
It'd probably be a grappling heavy gameplan, so worst case scenario for Sean would be a submission loss