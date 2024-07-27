News Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili set for UFC 306 Main Event on September 13th

Who wins?

Siver! said:
I like O'Malley, but can't see a single way he wins here.

This is a nightmare match up for him IMO.
masvidal-askren.gif
 
Awesome, I've wanted this fight for a while.

I used to think Merab would run through O'Malley especially after the ridiculously impressive 1 sided beatdown of Yan, but now I'm not so sure. O'Malley has improved a lot, and is much better than I gave him credit for at this point.
 
Siver! said:
I like O'Malley, but can't see a single way he wins here.

This is a nightmare match up for him IMO.
Merab was getting rocked by trex arm Moraes and Cejudo, both off of him moving forward and getting counter left hooked. He's going to sleep here.


Kowboy On Sherdog said:
If Sean wins , I expect his next fight to be a champ v champ.
Sean isn't going to want anything to do with fighting Max
Such a boring fight. Two manlets should never headline a card, in the Zuffa era this would be a co-main event at best. The UFC has a history of pushing fights with colored hair.
 
