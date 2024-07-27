Finally, we will be done with the O'Malley hype.
This is the Conor vs Khabib of 2024.
I like O'Malley, but can't see a single way he wins here.
This is a nightmare match up for him IMO.
Sean isn't going to want anything to do with fighting MaxIf Sean wins , I expect his next fight to be a champ v champ.