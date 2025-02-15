  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Sean Omalley thinks he can beat Ryan Garcia by anything in the cage (including hands)

Is there any public interest in seeing a fight between him and Garcia?



He admits here that he might be delusional

 
UFC fighters are all under borderline illegal contracts that restrict their ability to earn income elsewhere, despite being labeled as "independent contractors." They know they'll never get the chance to fight boxers unless Dana White personally blesses it, which he has only ever done for Conor McGregor.

So, I don’t understand why they keep bringing up these pointless hypothetical situations that will never happen.
 
I was the only guy I've seen on Sherdog that said O'Malley is better striker than Yan when Yan was a champ and he is talented on the feet, so it's not like I'm hating on the guy or anything, but he sucks as a MMA fighter. I said this before/during/after he was a champ.

He's not even a good boxer, he won't touch Garcia on the feet and it's not like Garcia's a technical boxer. Garcia would wipe him in boxing within a round.

He will literally shoot or right hand clinch for a takedown. This guy acting like he will strike with him is as retarded as his hair color and his outfit.

And there's zero interest for me in that fight. O'Malley is no Conor, not even Ngannou. O'Malley in this life or next will never strike with him in MMA. He's far outmatched on the feet. In boxing, I'd argue O'Malley even has a lesser chance. I personally think Garcia would have a better puncher's chance in MMA than Sean does in boxing.
 
garcia would knock omalley out with a left hook in like 5 seconds if omalley tries to only use hands. Garcia made haney do the chicken dance like 20 times
 
Chael Sonnen has trained in both worlds since leaving wrestling, here's what he says
 
Chael Sonnen has trained in both worlds since leaving wrestling, here's what he says
I do hope maybe Garcia would come into MMA. He's only 26.

People think Poatan has the best left hook in MMA. They are right. But literally another level left hook.
 
O'Malley would be shooting a power double, 2 seconds into that fight.
 
To be fair to our Poodle Hair russ troll doll looking fella, Ryan Garcia has run his mouth quite a bit and specifically said he would fight Sean in the UFC under MMA rules.






Now maybe he did that knowing it is extremely unlikely to happen or knowing he would price himself out of having to follow thru with it, but it isn't Sean or at least isn't just Sean barking in this particular case.
 
To be fair to Poodle Hair, Ryan Garcia has run his mouth quite a bit and specifi ally said he would fight Sean in the UFC MMA rules.






Now maybe he did that knowing it is extremely u likely to happen or knowing he would price himself out of having to follow thru with it, but it isn't Sean or at least isn't just Sean barking in this particular case.
'Garcia said two years ago that he will cross over to mma before he is too old. around 27
 
