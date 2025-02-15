Sean Omalley thinks he can beat Ryan Garcia by anything in the cage (including hands)

I was the only guy I've seen on Sherdog that said O'Malley is better striker than Yan when Yan was a champ and he is talented on the feet, so it's not like I'm hating on the guy or anything, but he sucks as a MMA fighter. I said this before/during/after he was a champ.



He's not even a good boxer, he won't touch Garcia on the feet and it's not like Garcia's a technical boxer. Garcia would wipe him in boxing within a round.



He will literally shoot or right hand clinch for a takedown. This guy acting like he will strike with him is as retarded as his hair color and his outfit.



And there's zero interest for me in that fight. O'Malley is no Conor, not even Ngannou. O'Malley in this life or next will never strike with him in MMA. He's far outmatched on the feet. In boxing, I'd argue O'Malley even has a lesser chance. I personally think Garcia would have a better puncher's chance in MMA than Sean does in boxing.