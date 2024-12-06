Media Sean O'Malley says he's fighting the winner of Merab vs Umar

Why?
I thought you won Sean?
<LikeReally5>

Also make this clown win a fight first, he wasn’t even a dominant champ and got thoroughly scrubbed for 5 rounds in his last.
 
If Umar wins he is definitely getting the next titleshot. Too big of a fight to not make from UFCs point of view and with O'Malley having a W over Yan you can justify it.
 
Fuck all that. He needs a win, Sandhagen or Yan rematch. No "do overs" for definitive losses in title fights
 
in what? connect 4? you let all of us Just Bleed fans down you rainbow afro clown. now we're stuck with the choice of Georgian caveman or Dagestani Mountain dwarf.
 
If Umar wins the UFC will gladly make that fight they probably wanted that anyway if Sean beat Merab. And Sean will lose.
 
For the most part I like him . But if he starts acting like Colby and thinks he's entitled to a title shot always, then a lot people will get sick of him real quick. And he's already like Colby in the fact that he doesn't fight often.
 
UFC needs to milk the Suga Show for all it's worth.
 
So because he is white and looks like a poodle covered in tattoos, had an easy road to the title, easy first defence; now he is guaranteed a rematch just because he lost? Fuck this guy
 
MigitAs said:
So because he is white and looks like a poodle covered in tattoos, had an easy road to the title, easy first defence; now he is guaranteed a rematch just because he lost? Fuck this guy
Click to expand...
I agree he looks like a freak, but what does this have to do with him being white? Did you feel like you needed more virtue signaling points or something?
 
mkt said:
I agree he looks like a freak, but what does this have to do with him being white? Did you feel like you needed more virtue signaling points or something?
Click to expand...
He is a white American and if you don’t think the UFC looks at that as a reason to promote him you need a cup of coffee or something idk
 
Gee whiz, expecting a title shot after a decisive loss, what's this sport coming to.

Maybe try putting your wrestling skills to the test first against a sub par, middle of the road wrestler, or else it will be another wrestling annihilation at the hands of Merab or Umar.
 
Not deserved, but I get it. Also really don't like Seans chances against either.
 
nah...Sean needs a win first. He knows it too and is just stirring the pot, IMHO.

Sandhagen or rematch with Yan.
 
1 defense against a guy that didn’t deserve it doesn’t warrant getting an immediate title match again. Yan fight should be next for the shot.
 
Sean says a whole lot of things that no one should take seriously, especially any potential opponents and matchmakers.
 
MigitAs said:
So because he is white and looks like a poodle covered in tattoos, had an easy road to the title, easy first defence; now he is guaranteed a rematch just because he lost? Fuck this guy
Click to expand...

Bro, it's BW. Lots of these guys had easy runs to title fights

Yan fought cans and then fought Aldo, who hadn't even won in the division before.

Aldo was coming off 2 losses at a higher weight class and then fought for the belt lol.

Aljo didn't even have that many great wins, and then quickly subbed Cory for a title shot.
 
