Media Sean O'Malley Says He Wants Merab Next BUT In 2025, Possibly Taking Rest Of Year OFF

Taking the rest of the year off barring an extreme injury is crazy.. possible troll?

 
Dude can't seem to make up his mind. First it was Illia he wanted, then said he wanted Merab because the fans were asking for that instead, then said no fuck it i'm fighting Illia, but now he again is saying he wants Merab.
 
hes trolling
nobody wants marab
 
Black9 said:
Taking the rest of the year off barring an extreme injury is crazy.. possible troll?

Click to expand...

ok as long as he fights merab in 2025 and this does not turn into a khabib and ferguson situation, i am chill with it.
 
Black9 said:
Taking the rest of the year off barring an extreme injury is crazy.. possible troll?

Click to expand...

Fake news? He didn't say he wants to take the rest of the year off. I know you're not a journalist but this is how a lot of fake news works. The headline will say something more provocative than what actually happened.
 
No way can he sit the rest of the year , in fairness that’s not exactly what it says either. It’s going to be shameful if Merab ends up fighting for an interim title .
If O’Malley beats him does he get his coat back ?
 
1710531294255.gif

If he’s serious, I’m already sick of the O’Malley era. Cherry picks his first defence. And now wants to sit on the belt for 10 months? And Merab has to sit on the shelf for 11 months?

Get lost.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I hope not. I know you guys loved to hate Usman and Adesanya, but at least they were active champions.
Click to expand...
I’ll take an active champion I dislike over a favorite fighter who is champ that fights only once a year.
Anyday. Active champs are severely underrated.

But hey apparently O’Malley is so popular that this is what people want right?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Maybe he's saying he'll beat boring Merab in the second half of this year  so that 2025 can be legendary
Click to expand...

Let's hope that's the case.

Guy LeDouche said:
I’ll take an active champion I dislike over a favorite fighter who is champ that fights only once a year.
Anyday. Active champs are severely underrated.

But hey apparently O’Malley is so popular that this is what people want right?
Click to expand...

Amen to that. I don't have to like someone to respect them. Both of those guys fought often. I definitely appreciated that.
 
O'Malley is going to continue with these troll tactics as it's the best way to promote the fight against Merab. Merab has built all of his shine off of O'Malley - he can't give him any credit and essentially must play the heel against Dvalishvilli's "nice guy" persona. Don't be a mark!
 
