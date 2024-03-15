It's becoming evermore rare nowadays to see champs defend their belts on the regular. Weird era of the UFC.I hope not. I know you guys loved to hate Usman and Adesanya, but at least they were active champions.
Taking the rest of the year off barring an extreme injury is crazy.. possible troll?
I'll take an active champion I dislike over a favorite fighter who is champ that fights only once a year.
Maybe he's saying he'll beat boring Merab in the second half of this year so that 2025 can be legendary
Anyday. Active champs are severely underrated.
But hey apparently O’Malley is so popular that this is what people want right?