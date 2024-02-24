Media Sean O'Malley Says He Does NOT Want To Fight Topuria Anymore WANTS To "Knock Sloppy Merab Out NEXT"

More like UFC told him he isnt getting Topuria, no chance that i believe that he would willingly take Merab over Illia.
 
I think every second the fight is on the feet there's a high chance of Merab getting KTFO or hurt badly, and Sean can stuff a couple of takedowns here and there and create distance too. People are acting like Merab's wrestling is unstoppable, but Aldo stuffed every takedown and even old Henry with one foot out the door only started losing when he gassed out. So far Sean has been harder to take down than Henry too
 
O'malley: I want to fight Topuria that will be a banger!!!

Sherdoggers: He's running from Merab cuz he can't beat him!!!

O'malley: Alright lemme fight fucking Merab then

Sherdoggers: He's scared of Topuria and he only wants to fight Merab cuz he thinks he can KO him!!!!


Sean really needs to stop listening to dumbasses in his comment section
 
Luthien said:
Maybe focus on the guy that obliterated you last time <Lmaoo>
Whether you like or dislike O'Malley, it is disingenuous to say Chito "Obliterated" him. A calf kick landed in a weird way deadening his leg completely. Its not like it was a 10-8 round where Chito ran circles around him.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Whether you like or dislike O'Malley, it is disingenuous to say Chito "Obliterated" him. A calf kick landed in a weird way deadening his leg completely. Its not like it was a 10-8 round where Chito ran circles around him.
ohhhh oh it just 'landed in a weird way', ok then.

Wow. Someone sounds scared after all that talk. The O’Malley street team will spin this like he’s “taking the hardest challenge” but after that Topuria KO Suga wants nothing to do with that.
 
Good. I like O'Malley's skillset, he has some great striking and from what we saw in the Yan fight, his grappling is good.

I feel like he either snipes Merab early I'm the fight or Merab overwhelms him with relentless grappling.

We've heard of volume strikers before but I think Merab is the first fighter to accurately be described as a volume grappler in that his grappling is not successful due to the duration of control ala Khabib, but the sheer number of grappling sequences, even if short lived, that he can initiate with his opponent. The only way to stop him is to finish him or be a good enough striker and grappler to punish him on the feet and either stuff his TD attempts or get back up quickly if taken down AND have 25 minutes of cardio.
 
