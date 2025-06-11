Sean O'Malley Reacts to UFC 316 Loss - Calls Merab BW GOAT

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 316 loss, baffled by 'GOAT' Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley speaks in-depth for the first time since his UFC 316 in an honest and open discussion.

Sean O’Malley reflected on his loss on his YouTube channel. Here are some of his thoughts:"I feel like I got so much better this fight," O'Malley said. "I feel like I was able to show that that camp. But just being on bottom – and I've trained with the best; we train with such good guys ... It's so weird. He just felt so f*cking compact and strong in there. I feel like that was too much. ... (He's the) greatest of all time – greatest bantamweight of all time."“I don't feel sad at all – I still feel really happy. I feel a little disappointed in the outcome. I feel a little frustrated, but there's no sadness inside of me. I'll close my eyes and I'll picture things like when I started locking up the guillotine, I could've done something. I could've done this. I could've done that. But I'm like, ah, man – there's nothing I can do about it now. On to the next thought. I'm not sitting in that f*cking thought just letting it unravel and go down a negative hole. I still feel very good.""I definitely felt a nervous feeling that I'm not used to, just because of how the first fight played out, knowing his cardio is so crazy, knowing if it hits the ground (I might be in trouble). ... I had worked the takedown defense so much and I knew I was able to get up," O'Malley said. "But I was like, 'I also know there's a chance this fight plays out the same way it did (last time).”"So in the back, I was more nervous this fight probably than I've ever been. You feel vulnerable. You're in the cage like, 'This motherf*cker grabs a hold of me, there's a chance I can't get away from this little f*cker.' ... In there, I'm like, 'I'm gonna knock this motherf*cker out.' I know, I still know, I can beat Merab. Call it delusional, call it whatever. That's how I got to where I'm at right now. I know I can still beat Merab."Seems like he is taking the loss well with no excuses this time.•full article: