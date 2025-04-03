Media Sean O'Malley plans to cut down Sherbro habits in lead up to title rematch vs Merab

“I haven’t j’d the peen (masturbated) once this year – not once in 2025,” O”Malley said. “Haven’t j’d the peen, haven’t been on social. … I haven’t gamed, either. I quit gaming. I did a lot of gaming, two or three hours a day, and I need to fill it with something. We’ve been playing a lot of Texas Hold ‘Em poker with the fellas. It’s been too fun. It’s like gaming. You say, ‘One more hand.’

“I quit smoking weed, too. I just stopped randomly. I just didn’t like the way it made me feel. I’m not over eating. My sleep’s better. … I’m not done smoking forever, but just right now I don’t feel the need to, and I just don’t have any desire to. I feel like it’s been good.”

1743703053505.gif
 
Not once this year?

This is completely incredible and impossible at the same time


<Manning1>
 
Merab really did a number on him. Sounds like he won't be able to handle a second loss. All these things are meaningless external factors. Replacing one form of unproductive entertainment with another is a pointless cope.
 
Stop playing video games and instead play poker. What was the point of quitting video games?
 
