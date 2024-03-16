Media Sean O'Malley Officially Calls Out Merab Dvalishvili

Who wins?

  • Sean O'Malley

    Votes: 9 52.9%

  • Merab Dvalishvili

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • O'Malley, but I'd prefer Merab

    Votes: 1 5.9%

  • Merab, but I'd prefer O'Malley

    Votes: 1 5.9%

  • I have no idea

    Votes: 2 11.8%
  • Total voters
    17
Also, Merab is mad at Sean for spelling his name wrong. Lol.


20240315-212110.jpg
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Merab responded… let me try to find it..

Here ya go.




Slide for the vid he refers to :)
Click to expand...

I laughed at the video. What's hilarious is he's teaching him to pronounce his name and writes his name in all capital letters except for the lone lower case 'h' in his last name. Lmao
 
'Rocky' said:
I laughed at the video. What's hilarious is he's teaching him to pronounce his name and writes his name in all capital letters except for the lone lower case 'h' in his last name. Lmao
Click to expand...

He is a funny guy, I laughed too

(Maybe the lower case is joke, or language accurate? Or a mistake? Funny regardless so please don’t flame us y’all haha)
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
He is a funny guy, I laughed too

(Maybe the lower case is joke, or language accurate? Or a mistake? Funny regardless so please don’t flame us y’all haha)
Click to expand...
I'm actually married to a Georgian chick so I'm moderately familiar with their spelling. When adjusted to English there isn't any special use of upper or lower case letters that I'm aware of.

She actually met Merab at a Georgian concert in Southern California a couple months ago. She asked me if he's any good. Lol
 
'Rocky' said:
I'm actually married to a Georgian chick so I'm moderately familiar with their spelling. When adjusted to English there isn't any special use of upper or lower case letters that I'm aware of.

She actually met Merab at a Georgian concert in Southern California a couple months ago. She asked me if he's any good. Lol
Click to expand...

Then it is extra funny, he was trollin no doubt lol.

That’s wild, the lil guy really gets about. I guess with all that energy he can, and not have it affect his training.
 
Sean should've called him out in the cage. Merab was cageside and they could've cut a great promo.

It was super awkward when he called out Topuria and he noticed halfway through no one cared.
 
He's been waiting 7 years and if he loses this shot after waiting 8 years by then, there is very little chance the UFC will ever give him a TS again. Feels like a Fitch situation.
 
13Seconds said:
Sean should've called him out in the cage. Merab was cageside and they could've cut a great promo.

It was super awkward when he called out Topuria and he noticed halfway through no one cared.
Click to expand...

And you think they would have cared for Merab? They were a Chito crowd mostly, I think they weren't going to care regardless.
 
Iroh said:
And you think they would have cared for Merab? They were a Chito crowd mostly, I think they weren't going to care regardless.
Click to expand...

Crowd loved Merab in Mexico

Dunno if that relates tho

But crowd surely woulda loved a bit of bravado - trash talk and face off in the cage, no matter who it was IMO :)
 
Iroh said:
And you think they would have cared for Merab? They were a Chito crowd mostly, I think they weren't going to care regardless.
Click to expand...
Atleast Merab was there. Mic'd up. With a whole production team preparing for him to get in the cage.

I'd bet the crowd would care if that happened. Even if not, it would sell the fight. Sean noticed that halfway through his interview but it was too late.

Not really a big deal though. Just a missed opportunity because Merab is obviously next but hey, none of us can nail everything at the right time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
O'Malley blew his post-fight callout.
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
Deceasedxo
Deceasedxo
big franklin
Now that we got that BS match-up out of the way, can we please let the BW division progress?
Replies
3
Views
228
Leinster Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Shay Brennan
What are O'Malley's chances against Merab?
2
Replies
20
Views
882
Cancrusher187
Cancrusher187
Fatback96
Odds Sean actually accepts to fight Merab if Chito pulls out?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
IBeLurkin
IBeLurkin
Qwerty1
Is anyone else torn between Chito and Sean?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,044
Messages
55,253,210
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top