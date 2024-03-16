I think Sean wins this. He might have enough defensive wrestling and catch Merab's chin.
Good fight. Finally lol @Substance Abuse
So it will look like Cain/JDS 1 or Cain/JDS 2I think Sean can catch him in the first couple of rounds. If not, Merab might grind him to dust. I favor Sean overall.
I posted it a couple of posts above. Unless you're looking for a different response.Merab responded… let me try to find it..
Sorry, screen jumps a lot on mobiI posted it a couple of posts above. Unless you're looking for a different response.
Merab responded… let me try to find it..
Here ya go.
Slide for the vid he refers to
I laughed at the video. What's hilarious is he's teaching him to pronounce his name and writes his name in all capital letters except for the lone lower case 'h' in his last name. Lmao
I'm actually married to a Georgian chick so I'm moderately familiar with their spelling. When adjusted to English there isn't any special use of upper or lower case letters that I'm aware of.He is a funny guy, I laughed too
(Maybe the lower case is joke, or language accurate? Or a mistake? Funny regardless so please don’t flame us y’all haha)
I'm actually married to a Georgian chick so I'm moderately familiar with their spelling. When adjusted to English there isn't any special use of upper or lower case letters that I'm aware of.
She actually met Merab at a Georgian concert in Southern California a couple months ago. She asked me if he's any good. Lol
Sean should've called him out in the cage. Merab was cageside and they could've cut a great promo.
It was super awkward when he called out Topuria and he noticed halfway through no one cared.
And you think they would have cared for Merab? They were a Chito crowd mostly, I think they weren't going to care regardless.
Atleast Merab was there. Mic'd up. With a whole production team preparing for him to get in the cage.And you think they would have cared for Merab? They were a Chito crowd mostly, I think they weren't going to care regardless.