Media Sean O'Malley interested in boxing match vs Gervonta Davis

Clark Rogers said:
Thanks Conor.
Or Thanks capitalism? Why should he care about deadlocking the UFC 135 division or his legacy ? Our society and way of living almost dictates him to do whatever he can to capitalize on his newfound position and maximize the money he can make ? Be it boxing or an onlyfans. A high profile boxing fight will set him up for life, and he can live a great life just on in the interest of a 20 mm boxing fight payout.
 
anachronist said:
Do you think Conor is living a great and happy life right now? I think he's rich but is he happy?
 
anachronist said:
You lost me at Only Fans
 
Dana should cut any fighters next purse in half if they mention a boxing match this is getting pathetic and ridiculous
 
Omfg sometimes I wish these fighters would stay in their lane. Every new champ either wants an instant double champ opportunity or boxing.
 
SEAN O'MALLEY INTERESTED IN MONEY.


Man what a sad state this fucking "sport's" pay structure is in.
 
I actually think that O'malley would stand a decent chance.

He's significantly taller than Tank, and can pick him apart from the outside.



............. just kidding, Tank would likely break (literally) Sean's face and body. O'malley is so frail for his size, and Tank has the punching power of a heavyweight (he had a harder recorded punch than Dominic Brazil).
 
Poirierfan said:
He also thought he dominated the 1st Rd against Aljo when all 3 judges scored it for Aljo. Davis would toy with Sean then clean his clock like it was nothing.
Click to expand...
Well his dancing around was masterful footwork that stumped Aljo and made him jump in with a jab without following up nor having any defensive movement.
