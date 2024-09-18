Media Sean O'Malley gets backpacked, puts title in backpack

Why the hell are his cars pink? He seems very emotional right now. I hope he has the support he needs around him.
 
Seems the complete opposite, and is taking the loss well. He's cracking jokes and having fun, not hiding behind a pillow like Ronda or writing a book of excuses like lots of other fighters.

The pink cars are cool too, at least the one on the left is.
 
Then what is with the emo music? Also, pink cars? tf
 
That was actually pretty cool. If you can see past the end of your nose.

Poignant.
 
I think he's taking it well and joking around. He seems like an alright dude when you get past the fake zoomer imagine.
 
he-still-taking-it-well-v0-8tv0pqf8empd1.jpeg


{<jordan}

"Had his bitch ass running from me in the 5th"

kid got dominated, kissed on and he's still yapping
 
That's not what emo means. It's a rap song with a pop singer on the hook. It's a very famous song, the exact type of thing I would expect Sean to listen to. Pop rap from 10 years ago.
 
Hopefully Yan and Sandhagen get the champ out of him.
 
You have no idea what "emo" music is, do you? haha come on man. Hip hop stuff isn't emo.

And pink is just a color lol. Only insecure people get triggered over colors.
 
