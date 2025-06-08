Sean Omalley doesnt have anywhere near the power to knock out Merab

Everyone’s gonna parrot

The “B-but precision = power!” that’s been done to death the last 10 years. But anyone who really trained striking at a high level can see that O’Malley isn’t a great striker. Now before you jump on my ass, I didn’t say he sucked. I said he’s not a GREAT striker, ala Silva, Izzy, Poatan.



He’s got good timing and is very quick with his shots. But goddamn does he waste so much movement feinting for nothing and throwing spinning shit that never lands. He also never sits down on any of his shots, which is how you get power in your strikes. His power comes from the massive size advantage he has over most of his opponents. And when he’s up against a guy who isn’t gonna stand there and be a paid punching bag he’s gonna whiff and gas like he has. If you watch his face when he can’t put a guy away, he mentally crumbles.



To put into perspective, remember when O’Malley was calling out Gervonta Davis for a boxing match? Think about the two and their punching power.

So funny enough, I do agree with TS a bit here