Sean Omalley doesnt have anywhere near the power to knock out Merab

The guy never struck me as a big puncher. The only reason he got so many kos is because either A) they stepped into it, doubling the power or B) weak chins

Its Conor all over again

YOu can replay Omalley vs Merab a thousand times, hes never going to knock him out.

What I dont get it is why didnt he take some chances with kicks to the head?
 
Captain Insano said:
Power is about technique.

He can't tee off bc Merab is a maniac and such a threat
If he needs someone to stand there while he runs to the outer side of the fotball field, then hes a not puncher. A puncher can generate tremendous force from any position

Fuck sake even DC koed Miocic in a clinch.
 
Its not that, its that Merab is so difficult to time because of his movement and threat of a TD.

O'malley is a counter striker based on timing and he just couldnt get the timing on Merab and the threat of a TD compounded that issue. Merab is a Tasmanian Devil that doesn't stop moving. Merabs been hurt numerous times before.
 
Let's go tell him.

Back-to-the-Future-featured.jpg
 
Intermission said:
It is that. Hes not a big puncher. And hes delusional for thinking he could hang with Garcia
He literally has a very high finish rate via strikes that is very rare at those lighter weight classes.

He kinda is like Conor. His timing doubles the power of his strikes but he is a good enough puncher to put guys at that weight out.

Also Garcia literally got embarrassed by Romero the fk you hugging his nuts for lol
 
ElLunico said:
He literally has a very high finish rate via strikes that is very rare at those lighter weight classes.

He kinda is like Conor. His timing doubles the power of his strikes but he is a good enough puncher to put guys at that weight out.

Also Garcia literally got embarrassed by Romero the fk you hugging his nuts for lol
He would never KO Merab even if you let him get his step-in. But he would score valuable points.
 
I think O’Malley has decent power for 135, nobody has THAT crazy type of power in the lighter weight classes

I remember these types of discussions with Conor too, you guys would talk about how his power is this big myth, but the reality is nobody that size has the type of power you’re talking about
 
I mean he needs to land a good clean shot which is hard to do on Merab. It's bantamweight. It's not like Ngannou who can hurt guys with grazing punches or punches on the guard. Seems like you're having unrealistic expectations of a BW.
 
Everyone’s gonna parrot
The “B-but precision = power!” that’s been done to death the last 10 years. But anyone who really trained striking at a high level can see that O’Malley isn’t a great striker. Now before you jump on my ass, I didn’t say he sucked. I said he’s not a GREAT striker, ala Silva, Izzy, Poatan.

He’s got good timing and is very quick with his shots. But goddamn does he waste so much movement feinting for nothing and throwing spinning shit that never lands. He also never sits down on any of his shots, which is how you get power in your strikes. His power comes from the massive size advantage he has over most of his opponents. And when he’s up against a guy who isn’t gonna stand there and be a paid punching bag he’s gonna whiff and gas like he has. If you watch his face when he can’t put a guy away, he mentally crumbles.

To put into perspective, remember when O’Malley was calling out Gervonta Davis for a boxing match? Think about the two and their punching power.
So funny enough, I do agree with TS a bit here
 
Intermission said:
Mosley was a really good puncher for his size - same with DLH in his prime (his left hook), even though he was a scumbag Edwin Valero, Manny, Tito Trinidad, Hitman Hearns (at 147).

Many small guys have that lights out power.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Mosley was a really good puncher for his size - same with DLH in his prime (his left hook), even though he was a scumbag Edwin Valero, Manny, Tito Trinidad, Hitman Hearns (at 147).

Many small guys have that lights out power.
I don't think a boxing gym would classify Omalley as a puncher. I repeat: it's Conor all over again. MMA delusions
 
Intermission said:
I don't think a boxing gym would classify Omalley as a puncher. I repeat: it's Conor all over again. MMA delusions
I agree - he is like conor, really good at one thing (pretty much a pull and counter as opponents over extend or are stationary).
 
Yeah, he can lounge and strike but that works once at the start of a round or a rare reset. Sean typically backs up, so it makes it worse. I had no faith in Sean landing and he proved me right. It would've made a more interesting fight but I'm glad Merab got him out of there quick. Merab's just not one of those guys who are going to sit on the outside, but he did with Umar because of his TD threat.
 
