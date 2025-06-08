Sean Omalley doesnt have anywhere near the power to knock out Merab

Intermission
The guy never struck me as a big puncher. The only reason he got so many kos is because either A) they stepped into it, doubling the power or B) weak chins
Its Conor all over again
YOu can replay Omalley vs Merab a thousand times, hes never going to knock him out.
What I dont get it is why didnt he take some chances with kicks to the head?
