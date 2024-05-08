Media Sean O'Malley: Conor McGregor "Just Jealous Of My Success" After Conor Ripped Past Steroid Bust

Domitian said:
Probably, but Sean would beat the fuck out of him in a fight.
Domitian said:
Prime Conor would win, but current Conor is way too slow to get close enough to put Sean in any kind of danger provided Sean has space to work with.
evergreenrider said:
O'Malley would piece Conor the fuck up. I'd watch it
I'm no Conor fan, but this is probably the dumbest thing I've read on sherdog today...which says a lot. Not even O'Malley is foolish enough to think he'd beat a welterweight Conor.
 
laleggenda27 said:
I'm no Conor fan, but this is probably the dumbest thing I've read on sherdog today...which says a lot. Not even O'Malley is foolish enough to think he'd beat a welterweight Conor.
Conor is about to be 36, has a cocaine and alcohol problem, snapped his leg in half like 2-3 years ago, and you think he'd be able to catch a Prime Suga Sean who prime BW's have trouble getting too?

Speed matters a lot in fighting and as long as they aren't fighting in a shed Suga pieces him up.
 
Conman has a lot of nerve calling out guys for using PEDs when it's blatantly obvious that he was roiding to the gills while he was recovering from his his broken leg. Left the USADA testing pool, then refused to get back in hoping he could just get an exemption. Basically led to USDA pulling out of the UFC over the whole situation. Finally got back into the pool once USADA was gone. Now he wants to fight at 185 because he's packed on so much muscle mass that he can't cut weight. And, he wants to call out Garcia and O'Malley? Laughable.
 
