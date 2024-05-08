Conman has a lot of nerve calling out guys for using PEDs when it's blatantly obvious that he was roiding to the gills while he was recovering from his his broken leg. Left the USADA testing pool, then refused to get back in hoping he could just get an exemption. Basically led to USDA pulling out of the UFC over the whole situation. Finally got back into the pool once USADA was gone. Now he wants to fight at 185 because he's packed on so much muscle mass that he can't cut weight. And, he wants to call out Garcia and O'Malley? Laughable.