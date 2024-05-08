They seemed so friendly
Probably, but Sean would beat the fuck out of him in a fight.Don't think so Sean, he could buy everything you own and piss on the ashes.
Garcia has been cleared now, I think?
Conor is too drunk every day to be jealous of Shuga
For those that missed it Conor went at Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia for busting for traces of steroids.
Don't think so skinnyProbably, but Sean would beat the fuck out of him in a fight.
Prime Conor would win, but current Conor is way too slow to get close enough to put Sean in any kind of danger provided Sean has space to work with.Don't think so skinny
Yeah, but your predictions never seem to be right lol.Don't think so skinny
Probably, but Sean would beat the fuck out of him in a fight.
Prime Conor would win, but current Conor is way too slow to get close enough to put Sean in any kind of danger provided Sean has space to work with.
I'm no Conor fan, but this is probably the dumbest thing I've read on sherdog today...which says a lot. Not even O'Malley is foolish enough to think he'd beat a welterweight Conor.O'Malley would piece Conor the fuck up. I'd watch it
Conor is about to be 36, has a cocaine and alcohol problem, snapped his leg in half like 2-3 years ago, and you think he'd be able to catch a Prime Suga Sean who prime BW's have trouble getting too?I'm no Conor fan, but this is probably the dumbest thing I've read on sherdog today...which says a lot. Not even O'Malley is foolish enough to think he'd beat a welterweight Conor.