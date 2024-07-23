Sean O'Malley Blames Prior Drug Test Failures on Sweat During Training. Conor Laughs at Him Over It and O'Malley Replies.

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse

Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 11, 2008
Messages
156,984
Reaction score
198,269
In my opinion, they're both right about one another, lol.

<{MingNope}>



 
Sean, is right. That's like the exact view 99% of the non Conor haters view.
 
You can say what you want about Conor, but you can't deny that in his prime, Conor was 10 times more talented, 100 times more popular, and 1000 times cleaner than Sean will ever be and ever was.

Unfortunately, that Conor is long gone though. Sounding like a crack head more and more.
 
images
 
He probably got it from his wife's bf who is taking ostarine.
 
O’Malley got triggered by an emoji from Conor. Sean is unexciting inside and out of the cage and the sweat excuse is pitiful. You can’t trust people with colored hair.
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
He's failing drugs tests through osmosis ?
Click to expand...
It happened to a Canadian curler this past winter. Her husband was on the stuff, and she tested positive and was banned for the season.
It's curling so there's no reason to think she took it intentionally, so it is certainly a possibility.

Conor shouldn't be saying shit in this circumstance though. I don't know why he'd set himself up like that.
 
JustOnce said:
You can say what you want about Conor, but you can't deny that in his prime, Conor was 10 times more talented, 100 times more popular, and 1000 times cleaner than Sean will ever be and ever was.

Unfortunately, that Conor is long gone though. Sounding like a crack head more and more.
Click to expand...
4 Star analogy. Love the MMA math functions of squaring Conor's talent to obtain his popularity, then cube-ing that original talent to reach Conor being clean relative to Sean.
 
WossamottaU said:
It happened to a Canadian curler this past winter. Her husband was on the stuff, and she tested positive and was banned for the season.
It's curling so there's no reason to think she took it intentionally, so it is certainly a possibility.

Conor shouldn't be saying shit in this circumstance though. I don't know why he'd set himself up like that.
Click to expand...
I think in her case it was sexual transmitted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blackheart
OG Conor Fans - Don't Cry Because it's Over, Be Glad Because it Happened (a tribute)
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Unheralded Truth
Media Caio Borralho on how SOV will benefit him, ready for contenders with win + the hardest fights at MW
Replies
5
Views
579
Your Account
Your Account

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,279
Messages
55,898,090
Members
174,978
Latest member
luizalmeida

Share this page

Back
Top