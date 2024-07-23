Sean O'Malley Blames Prior Drug Test Failures on Sweat During Training. Conor Laughs at Him Over It and O'Malley Replies.

Substance Abuse
In my opinion, they're both right about one another, lol.
Funny how no one here cares about O'Malley's failed tests
It happened to a Canadian curler this past winter. Her husband was on the stuff, and she tested positive and was banned for the season.He's failing drugs tests through osmosis ?
4 Star analogy. Love the MMA math functions of squaring Conor's talent to obtain his popularity, then cube-ing that original talent to reach Conor being clean relative to Sean.You can say what you want about Conor, but you can't deny that in his prime, Conor was 10 times more talented, 100 times more popular, and 1000 times cleaner than Sean will ever be and ever was.
Unfortunately, that Conor is long gone though. Sounding like a crack head more and more.
I think in her case it was sexual transmittedIt happened to a Canadian curler this past winter. Her husband was on the stuff, and she tested positive and was banned for the season.
It's curling so there's no reason to think she took it intentionally, so it is certainly a possibility.
Conor shouldn't be saying shit in this circumstance though. I don't know why he'd set himself up like that.
Who said it wasn't in Sean's case?I think in her case it was sexual transmitted