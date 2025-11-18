Sean O’Malley: Topuria Tougher Fight for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena

4e909f10-c30c-11f0-bdcb-9f2c4cd97416

Sean O’Malley wants to see Islam Makhachev fight Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev moved up a weight class and challenged Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Makhachev dominated Maddalena (18-3) through 25 minutes, establishing a ground control time of 19 minutes, to earn a unanimous decision win.



Meanwhile, Topuria (17-0) had originally been chasing Makhachev (28-1) when he was the lightweight champ. “El Matador” won the vacant title against Charles Oliveira after Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds. Topuria has since teased a move up to welterweight to challenge Makhachev. O’Malley believes Topuria will pose a bigger threat to Makhachev than Maddalena did. “Suga” considers Makhachev and Topuria two of the rarest fighters with perfectly well-rounded skillsets. However, O’Malley believes Makhachev’s size advantage could be a deciding factor in a potential matchup against Topuria.

The Most Skillful Fight of All Time?​


“Ilia matches that skillset. And I feel it’ll be a lot closer of a fight than Jack vs. Islam was… That would be the most skillful fight of all time.” O’Malley said on YouTube. “It would be honestly hard to beat. I don’t see who Islam doesn’t do this to in that division… They’re both 10/10 in MMA. Couple of people in MMA have that skillset that can strike, wrestle, jiu-jitsu. Both those guys have this… In that sense, maybe size does come in.”

Sean O'Malley: Topuria Tougher Fight for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena

All due respect to Islam, I think him / his team copped out a bit by moving up.

The decision makes sense and obviously it means a second belt, but they also avoided the tougher, more dangerous opponent.

Topuria at 155 had the best chance to beat him and that chance goes down drastically at 170 where he will be undersized.

Its probably the smartest chess move Islam could've made though I guess.
 
I too believe that

Ilia aint scared of TDs and has great footwork and quick hands

I think all that and being a short guy makes him hard to TD, kinda like Volk
 
Neck&Neck said:
Islam avoided that fight for a reason
{<diva}
Click to expand...
He did not, he did what he said and moved up after JDM beat the remember the name guy. Try again. He doesn't need to hang around for anyone. Plenty of better competition in the deepest division in mma, welterweight.
 
ncboy said:
He'd get tapped out after being smothered. Too small.
Click to expand...

I dont understand these too small comments. Volk tiny self literally gave Islam all he could handle in their 1st fight and needed a rematch to make it clear he was better lol.

And it dont matter if its at 170. It's not like Islam grew taller when he moved up lol.
 
At LW, I agree.
AT WW, Ilia is just too small for Makhachev. Still could potentially KO Makhachev but the chances of that are much lower.

If this fight does happen, it will be the first double champ vs double champ fight in UFC history.
 
ElLunico said:
I dont understand these too small comments. Volk tiny self literally gave Islam all he could handle in their 1st fight and needed a rematch to make it clear he was better lol.

And it dont matter if its at 170. It's not like Islam grew taller when he moved up lol.
Click to expand...
if this fight does happen, it should be at catchweight.
Makhachev is never gonna return to LW, so there's only two options left: catchweight or WW.
Also if this fight does happen, I want the UFC give Topuria as much time as he needs to properly bulk up for this challenge.
 
ncboy said:
He did not, he did what he said and moved up after JDM beat the remember the name guy. Try again. He doesn't need to hang around for anyone. Plenty of better competition in the deepest division in mma, welterweight.
Click to expand...

Better competition than the #1 p4p fighter ?
There is no bigger fight than Islam vs Ilia
 
Islam should still be the favorite due to the size difference but Topuria atleast has a pretty clear win condition.

I had a a hard time imagining how JDM beats Islam.
 
I could kick your ass - if you agree to shed muscle mass and severely dehydrate yourself first.

It is incumbent on Topuria to move to WW if he wants to challenge the WW champ.
 
Dr Fong said:
I could kick your ass - if you agree to shed muscle mass and severely dehydrate yourself first.

It is incumbent on Topuria to move to WW if he wants to challenge the WW champ.
Click to expand...
And chance to become first triple champ.
I think him moving up is the only way this fight makes sense, if he wants to chase Islam. Unless Islam decides to prove a point and agrees to go down.
 
All I know is that Topuria won't just lay on his back for 5 rounds. He's either going to work his way up or going to get subbed in a scramble.
 
