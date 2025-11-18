Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 134,499
- Reaction score
- 272,296
Makhachev moved up a weight class and challenged Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Makhachev dominated Maddalena (18-3) through 25 minutes, establishing a ground control time of 19 minutes, to earn a unanimous decision win.
Meanwhile, Topuria (17-0) had originally been chasing Makhachev (28-1) when he was the lightweight champ. “El Matador” won the vacant title against Charles Oliveira after Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds. Topuria has since teased a move up to welterweight to challenge Makhachev. O’Malley believes Topuria will pose a bigger threat to Makhachev than Maddalena did. “Suga” considers Makhachev and Topuria two of the rarest fighters with perfectly well-rounded skillsets. However, O’Malley believes Makhachev’s size advantage could be a deciding factor in a potential matchup against Topuria.
The Most Skillful Fight of All Time?
“Ilia matches that skillset. And I feel it’ll be a lot closer of a fight than Jack vs. Islam was… That would be the most skillful fight of all time.” O’Malley said on YouTube. “It would be honestly hard to beat. I don’t see who Islam doesn’t do this to in that division… They’re both 10/10 in MMA. Couple of people in MMA have that skillset that can strike, wrestle, jiu-jitsu. Both those guys have this… In that sense, maybe size does come in.”
READ HERE
Sean O’Malley: Topuria Tougher Fight for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena
Sean O’Malley wants to see Islam Makhachev fight Ilia Topuria.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit