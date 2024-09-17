News Sean O’Malley to have hip surgery

Maybe the doctor can add in a personality while he's got O'Malley sedated. May as well kill two birds
 
I'm not sure what sort of pain is involved with this injury but I'm guessing all those knees from merab didn't make anything feel better lol.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/41301692/sean-omalley-hip-surgery-following-ufc-306-title-loss

The 29-year-old suffered a torn labia 10 weeks ago but managed the injury through a fight camp to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 on Saturday in Las Vegas. O'Malley (18-2) lost his 135-pound title to Dvalishvili via unanimous decision. He will undergo surgery during the first week of October and said his Octagon return could be delayed to anywhere from six months to one year.
fixed
 
I guess this explains why his corner told him "it's almost over". That statement makes much more sense now.
 
