Cowboy Kurt Angle
Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 9,311
- Reaction score
- 11,730
https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/41301692/sean-omalley-hip-surgery-following-ufc-306-title-loss
The 29-year-old suffered a torn labrum in his hip 10 weeks ago but managed the injury through a fight camp to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 on Saturday in Las Vegas. O'Malley (18-2) lost his 135-pound title to Dvalishvili via unanimous decision. He will undergo surgery during the first week of October and said his Octagon return could be delayed to anywhere from six months to one year.
