Media Sean O’Malley reveals his gameplan to beat Merab Dvalishvili

Who will win this fight?

Can't see it. Says link is broken or was removed.

Edit: all good now. The Masvidal gameplan.
 
solid plan. Throw in some eye pokes and Jon Jones would be proud lol
 
I used to always lean towards grapplers, but in 2024, I really don't know what to think. I feel like strikers have found ways to get their opponents tired by grappling against the fence and standing up quickly after getting taken down by using the fense. The new rules now also benefit damage over control more than they used to, which makes it harder for grappling-oriented fighters to win (not saying this is a bad thing of course).

A guy l ike Merab may be able to spam takedowns and get a decision, but also keep in mind that he generally doesn't have much ground control of his opposition and they usually get back up; will he be able to avoid getting knocked out for 5 rounds? I really don't know. He did it with Petr Yan and it was damn impressive, so maybe he can. I'm incredibly pumped for this fight; I really don't know or care who wins -- I just hope for a clean and competitive affair. 135 is full of studs.
 
