I had it 48-47 for Belal, and Leon finished strong. Dominated is a bit much despite it being a clear win. At the end of the day, Leon is a good, accomplished fighter who had not lost in eight years, and Belal's fight IQ has clearly improved. He fought well and beat Edwards when most thought it was an uphill climb for him. If Leon is a good as he's shown in the past, he'll earn himself a title shot in the future.