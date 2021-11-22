Sean "Khamzat Slayer" Brady Bandwaggon. Hop in!

UFC has been making stupid prospect killing matches like Topuria(11-0) vs Evloev(15-0) and Shore(15-0) vs Umar(13-0). I personally think it's way too early and kinda dumb, but I guess it is what it is. But still not a fan of it I guess, just a little too early.Butt you know, it feels like no one seems to want to fight Khamzat and who can blame them? I wouldn't want to either. So UFC might decide to make another dumb prospect killing fight where I think both guys are better than most top 10 welterweights in the UFC.I personally think Khamzat beats Covington AND possibly Usman. Gun to my head, I'd even pick Khamzat over Usman. On the other hand, I'm not as sure how Brady would do against Usman, though I think Brady can beat Covington, but I'm not quite as sure about that either but I think he's better than a lot of top 10 WWs in the UFC, but I rate Khamzat higher in potential move up through the top 10.I reckon Brady will be a sizable underdog and he will probably be the biggest underdog for a guy who is undefeated in his entire pro-amatuer career, especially against guy with less number of fights than him who probably fought lesser competition.But probably rightfuly so. I haven't seen a prospect this dominant like Khamzat since...maybe GSP perhaps. Maybe Jones. Brady is a very good prospect, but I wouldn't necessarily say that about Brady. I'd say Khamzat is more like a 5.5 star out of 5 prospect, and Brady is more like 4.2.In my opinion, Khamzat beats everyone in the top 10 WW rankings. So, if I'm UFC, I really wouldn't make this fight for Khamzat AND Brady too who are both great prospects. Why bother killing off one prospect when you have your potential superstar all ready to move up the rankings and fight top 5 and win?However, if they do make this fight, I'm going to back Brady. I think Brady's striking isn't as bad as some people are making him out to be. Chiesa is long but he's a southpaw which opened up his left straight with his long reach, Khamzat is an orthodox fighter. He does seem to have a knock out power in his hands, but he's not necessarily technical either nor did we see him a lot on his feet. In his sparring vids, his strikes look pretty average, and people forget he knocked out Gerald at MW, this fight will happen at WW.Undoubtedly, Khamzat is very good at MMA wrestling, it's a thing of beauty, his level change was phenomenal against Li and I'd reckon Khamzat is a better pure wrestler by far. He chains his takedowns, and he can mix up takedowns to the legs with upper body takedowns as well. He's really long for a weight class too, and I think he uses that well to his advantage, whereas Brady is really almost entirely reliant on that double leg.However, I don't think Khamzat will have a field day taking Brady down. Even if he does, I think Brady will be able to avoid bad positions, at least eventually and get up, and I reckon Brady has an edge in BJJ.At the end of the day, I know lots of guys are shitting on Brady after Chiesa fight, but I think Chiesa is pretty funky on the feet, slight longer reach than Khamzat, and with Brady completely dominating in the clinch, I don't think Khamzat will have it easy against Brady either against the cage where I reckon they will end up spending sometime during the fight, though Khamzat is no Chiesa. And like I mentioned before, Chiesa being southpaw really opened up that left straight, Brady is more reliant on his left hook, which he was throwing but Chiesa seemed to be beating him to the punch, but I think he will be able to use it more effectively against Khamzat.Brady reminds me of Eddie, fast hands, good wrestling, but additional suffocating top game. Brady is the only guy in top 10~15 who is a heavy top game BJJ black belt guy with a submission game. On the other hand, Khamzat seems almost in the league of his own.I do think Khamzat is a better prospect. However, styles make fights, and I believe Brady has a style to beat him, especially if they make this fight now. But even now I do agree Brady should be an underdog, maybe around +160. In a couple years, I wouldn't even pick Brady, but I got Brady if they go full retard and make this fight. People are shitting on Brady's cardio, but have we seen Khamzat cardio, especially with covid?Sean "Khamzat Slayer" Brady, by sub in round 4. Bandwaggon accepting passengers.