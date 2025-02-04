Sean has already lost

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Brothers mark my words. Sean now has a mustache and allows his woman in embedded. DDP already do the mustache gimmick everyone is doing. This is bad Juju. He will lose and the Eagles win the Superbowl
 
Man, Philly got the worst sports fans of any city,
but still better than a 3peat from the Chiefs I guess.

as for Sean, Idc tbh.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Man, Philly got the worst sports fans of any city,
but still better than a 3peat from the Chiefs I guess.

as for Sean, Idc tbh.
Brother in Philly noone like us we don't care. On Monday Sean lose Eagles win. Come back monday with the trapezius muscles and we can toast respects
 
I feel I was generous with R4
Strickland outlanded him by 43 strikes aka 36 signature strikes.
If you consider that DDP landed 24 leg kicks and Sean checked most of them.
He then outstruck him by nearly 60 strikes.

You can argue, that it was a lot of Jabs.
But you also need to consider that Sean landed 90% to the head.
While DDP was at 59% - 23% - 17%
And Body strikes and leg kicks count less.
Strickland outlanded him 2:1 to the head.

Also they count a lot of strikes to Sean's shoulder and half landed body kicks.

And then there is the headbutt from DDP. And Sean was the champ.



That being said, DDP could've improved more by being younger. And it will be cool and close fight.
 
Never seen someone act so tough, but complain about their upbringing every chance they get. Lots of people are abused and don’t want attention for it.
 
