Sean has already lost

Strickland outlanded him by 43 strikes aka 36 signature strikes.

If you consider that DDP landed 24 leg kicks and Sean checked most of them.

He then outstruck him by nearly 60 strikes.



You can argue, that it was a lot of Jabs.

But you also need to consider that Sean landed 90% to the head.

While DDP was at 59% - 23% - 17%

And Body strikes and leg kicks count less.

Strickland outlanded him 2:1 to the head.



Also they count a lot of strikes to Sean's shoulder and half landed body kicks.



And then there is the headbutt from DDP. And Sean was the champ.







That being said, DDP could've improved more by being younger. And it will be cool and close fight.