Rolly is the easier target for Pacquiao, if he had already beaten Garcia for the interim WBA title (is he full champ now with Boots moving up?) earlier Pacquiao's team likely would have picked him over Barrios. He's shorter than Barrios and a less skilled boxer technically. He can punch harder, but he's recently moved up to the weight as well, I'm sure the way he got bulldozed by Pitbull and smoked by Tank (both shorter opponents) also looks good to Pacquiao.
From a fan's perspective this might be a more exciting match than Barrios.