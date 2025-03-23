Sean Brady's Wrestling Background

gracie_barra_samurai
Did he wrestle in high school/college?
Leon was supposed to have elite anti-wrestling and his coaches claimed he had good wrestling but he got totally mogged.
It looks like Sean started training BJJ around 16 with no wrestling chops. I think this puts to bed that UK wrestling is catching up to USA's lol.
