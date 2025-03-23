  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sean Brady's Wrestling Background

G

gracie_barra_samurai

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,547
Reaction score
4,470
Did he wrestle in high school/college?

Leon was supposed to have elite anti-wrestling and his coaches claimed he had good wrestling but he got totally mogged.

It looks like Sean started training BJJ around 16 with no wrestling chops. I think this puts to bed that UK wrestling is catching up to USA's lol.
 
It's nice to see offensive grappling not the shit we are usually subjected too.
 
Belal is scared!

Quit ducking Brady!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,021
Messages
57,068,228
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top