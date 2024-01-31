News Sean Brady vs Vicente Luque main event fight is OFF! Brady is injured

Sounds like Brady isnt ready.

A Thompson rematch would be cool but they'll probably just move Blanchfield to the main event & insert Magny vs Luque.
 
"Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) never signed a bout agreement as he’s dealt with an injury."

Kinda weird. The UFC up to their own bullshit again


1706730291625.png
 
Plenty of time to get a decent replacement main event , right ?
 
Well that's a bummer. Would have been a showcase for Brady IMO.
 
Elvis. said:
Plenty of time to get a decent replacement main event , right ?
Blanchfield vs Fiorot would be a decent main event but ticket buyers may disagree. Surely there's one good fight from UFC 298/299 they can move to this card instead.
 
svmr_db said:
Blanchfield vs Fiorot would be a decent main event but ticket buyers may disagree. Surely there's one good fight from UFC 298/299 they can move to this card instead.
Not sure why they would move a fight from either of those cards, tbh.
 
See if wonderboy is up for it, Wonderboy/Luque would be good stuff.
 
svmr_db said:
Blanchfield vs Fiorot would be a decent main event but ticket buyers may disagree. Surely there's one good fight from UFC 298/299 they can move to this card instead.
Rankings-wise it's actually a significantly better fight than Brady-Luque
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Bummer! Hope they don’t pull any fights from 298, 299, or 300 to replace it
You could pull Blaydes vs Almeida from UFC 299 and you would still have a great card.

Or Dan Hooker could step up to WW and it would be a good fight him vs Luque.
Or Rinat Fakhretdinov... he doesn't have a fight coming and Luque is better ranked.

vinnie245 said:
See if wonderboy is up for it, Wonderboy/Luque would be good stuff.
svmr_db said:
Blanchfield vs Fiorot would be a decent main event but ticket buyers may disagree. Surely there's one good fight from UFC 298/299 they can move to this card instead.
For the apex it would be fine but yeah, for a live event on the road don’t see it moving tickets. Surely they can find a replacement for Brady or come up with another fight without pulling from one of those cards.
 
unfortunate, but he needs a better matchup anyways. Sean Brady beats anyone in this division w ease. the loss to Belal was a total fluke, something happened, jetlag, food poisioning, idk. He is just a million times better than Belal. that is obvious.

Brady should fight shavkat. shavkat would get exposed and look like a complete bum if that fight ever happened. shavkat is a garbage wrestler. Brady will take his soul just like he took Gastelum.

or maybe Brady should fight covington, but that fight is not as interesting because Covington is already mentally broken
 
sdpdude9 said:
For the apex it would be fine but yeah, for a live event on the road don’t see it moving tickets. Surely they can find a replacement for Brady or come up with another fight without pulling from one of those cards.
Definitely not moving tickets. I checked the prices when the card was announced and nosebleeds were like $300.
 
