Plenty of time to get a decent replacement main event , right ?
Not sure why they would move a fight from either of those cards, tbh.Blanchfield vs Fiorot would be a decent main event but ticket buyers may disagree. Surely there's one good fight from UFC 298/299 they can move to this card instead.
Rankings-wise it's actually a significantly better fight than Brady-Luque
Bummer! Hope they don’t pull any fights from 298, 299, or 300 to replace it
See if wonderboy is up for it, Wonderboy/Luque would be good stuff.
For the apex it would be fine but yeah, for a live event on the road don't see it moving tickets. Surely they can find a replacement for Brady or come up with another fight without pulling from one of those cards.
I'd be cool with them pulling Bo Nickal for it.
Blanchfield/Fiorot was already on the card. There's your new main event.
Definitely not moving tickets. I checked the prices when the card was announced and nosebleeds were like $300.