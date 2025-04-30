Media Sean Brady Slams Ian Garry’s Call for a Title Shot

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
107,671
Reaction score
192,842
1827494980.jpg

😬Sean Brady went OFF on Ian Garry for calling for a title shot next:

"You just beat number 13. You don’t deserve anything… He can be a back up fighter all he wants, that don’t mean d*ck."




🎥 @SteadyPicks ▫️ pic.twitter.com/PRRgycPdrE


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 29, 2025
Click to expand...


Sean Brady doesn’t consider Ian Garry to be worthy of a title shot.

Garry earned a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City last weekend. Brady was unimpressed by Garry’s win and accused the Irishman of coasting throughout. Garry also revealed that he is the official backup for Belal Muhammad’s upcoming title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Garry had seemingly asked for the backup spot as part of deal in accepting the Prates matchup. While making the announcement, “The Future” reminded fans that he accepted his last matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov on 21 days’ notice and the Prates booking on 25 days’ notice. However, Brady noted that Garry lost a decision against “Nomad,” and “The Nightmare” had him visibly hurt in the last round at UFC Kansas City. Regardless of whether Garry is the backup for the upcoming welterweight title fight, Brady doesn’t think he deserves a title shot.

“Ian did what Ian does,” Brady said on the BradyBagz Show. “He f—-ing touches you and runs for three rounds, then he got beat up for two rounds and said he’s getting a title shot. To say you have a performance like that and you deserve a title shot. He can go weigh in and be the backup fighter all he wants, that don’t mean f—-ing d—k. So Ian just keeps talking about him taking short-notice fights – cool bro. You did two, you lost one and you almost got finished in the other. That doesn’t mean you deserve a title shot.”

Garry is 9-1 in the UFC with wins over the likes of Michael Page, Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny and Geoff Neal. Meanwhile, Brady has only lost to Belal Muhammad. Brady has since bounced back with wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards to bring himself into title talks.

READ HERE
www.sherdog.com

Sean Brady Slams Ian Garry’s Call for a Title Shot

Sean Brady doesn’t consider Ian Garry to be worthy of a title shot.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Sean isn't wrong, he's had the tougher schedule of opponents as well, but Ian fought really good against Carlos. I will give him that.
 
Wouldn't mind seeing Brady ragdoll Garry TBH.
 
😬Sean Brady went OFF on Ian Garry for calling for a title shot next:

"You just beat number 13. You don’t deserve anything… He can be a back up fighter all he wants, that don’t mean d*ck."
Click to expand...

Ian takes a dangerous short notice fight --

And it shall be used against him.

Brady must be a Sherdogger...
 
VinceArch said:
Sean isn't wrong, he's had the tougher schedule of opponents as well, but Ian fought really good against Carlos. I will give him that.
Click to expand...
And Sean fought way better against a former champion secured the #1 contender spot.
 
Brady is obviously aware that the ufc could interpret peoples hated for Garry as marketability
 
Islam should stay at 155 and keep that division moving. Belal fights Shavkat next, and Sean Brady can fight Ian Garry for the #1 contender after Shavkat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
Garry and Shavkat Both Need Opponents, Belal is Injured
Replies
18
Views
758
Hog-train
Hog-train
WoozyFailGuy
Ian Machado Garry: "I’m more Brazilian’ than Carlos Prates … I’ve got his whole country wanting me to win"
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
wrb
W
JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
3K
kirsky
K
RockyLockridge
Buckley deserves a title eliminator
2
Replies
20
Views
764
BowserJr
BowserJr
CroCopsLHK
What do you think of Nomad and Ian Garry?
Replies
12
Views
286
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,615
Messages
57,235,144
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top