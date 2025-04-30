Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean Brady went OFF on Ian Garry for calling for a title shot next:
"You just beat number 13. You don’t deserve anything… He can be a back up fighter all he wants, that don’t mean d*ck."
@SteadyPicks pic.twitter.com/PRRgycPdrE
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 29, 2025
Sean Brady doesn’t consider Ian Garry to be worthy of a title shot.
Garry earned a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City last weekend. Brady was unimpressed by Garry’s win and accused the Irishman of coasting throughout. Garry also revealed that he is the official backup for Belal Muhammad’s upcoming title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Garry had seemingly asked for the backup spot as part of deal in accepting the Prates matchup. While making the announcement, “The Future” reminded fans that he accepted his last matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov on 21 days’ notice and the Prates booking on 25 days’ notice. However, Brady noted that Garry lost a decision against “Nomad,” and “The Nightmare” had him visibly hurt in the last round at UFC Kansas City. Regardless of whether Garry is the backup for the upcoming welterweight title fight, Brady doesn’t think he deserves a title shot.
“Ian did what Ian does,” Brady said on the BradyBagz Show. “He f—-ing touches you and runs for three rounds, then he got beat up for two rounds and said he’s getting a title shot. To say you have a performance like that and you deserve a title shot. He can go weigh in and be the backup fighter all he wants, that don’t mean f—-ing d—k. So Ian just keeps talking about him taking short-notice fights – cool bro. You did two, you lost one and you almost got finished in the other. That doesn’t mean you deserve a title shot.”
Garry is 9-1 in the UFC with wins over the likes of Michael Page, Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny and Geoff Neal. Meanwhile, Brady has only lost to Belal Muhammad. Brady has since bounced back with wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards to bring himself into title talks.
