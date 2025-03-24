  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sean Brady says leon is salty and says f*ck him and his whole team, seems to have short man rage

I woner what Sean Brady would do against a Shamil Musaev. Sad that this fight will never happen.
 
it kinda confirms a feeling that i always had about leon.....that he is arrogant and thinks he is all that and needs to show it by being a dick to others

he was a dick to belal while he had eyepoked him......he was a dick to street jesus by harassing him while he was doing an interview. alof of people were appaled because masvidal (sucker)punched him but back then I thought Leon had it coming.

Brady is now at least the third who has bad shit to say about Leon and to me it falls in line with what I've seen before. Leon's entire persona is just off.....unlikable and slighty arrogant charisma
 
This made me legit laugh, thank you for posting. The things fighters tell themselves to pump themselves up. Crazy perspective, Leon probably needs to feel that way to psych himself up and Sean took everything super personal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
6 7 8
Replies
143
Views
2K
kirsky
K
fries in the bag
Would you rather be: 5'9", stocky, good fighter (sean brady) or 6'2", aesthetic, worse fighter (leon edwards)?
2
Replies
36
Views
588
TITS
TITS
Mohawk Banditó
Media Leon says Belal fight was close, beats him 10/10 times, and gives tons of excuses, but no excuses.
2
Replies
33
Views
852
CJrider
CJrider
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Claims UFC London Fight Against Sean Brady is Title Eliminator
2
Replies
31
Views
848
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,128
Messages
57,075,226
Members
175,527
Latest member
Dagoberto

Share this page

Back
Top