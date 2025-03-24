Sean Brady says leon is salty and says f*ck him and his whole team, seems to have short man rage

it kinda confirms a feeling that i always had about leon.....that he is arrogant and thinks he is all that and needs to show it by being a dick to others
he was a dick to belal while he had eyepoked him......he was a dick to street jesus by harassing him while he was doing an interview. alof of people were appaled because masvidal (sucker)punched him but back then I thought Leon had it coming.
Brady is now at least the third who has bad shit to say about Leon and to me it falls in line with what I've seen before. Leon's entire persona is just off.....unlikable and slighty arrogant charisma
This made me legit laugh, thank you for posting. The things fighters tell themselves to pump themselves up. Crazy perspective, Leon probably needs to feel that way to psych himself up and Sean took everything super personal.