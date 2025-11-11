Sean Brady Offers Prediction for UFC 322 Headliner

Kung Fu Kowboy
Maddalena will put his welterweight title on the line against Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Brady was initially leaning towards Makhachev, he now believes Maddalena will get the job done. While Brady expects Maddalena to get taken down, he believes the Australian will get back to his feet and eventually wear down Makhachev.
“I was leaning Islam at first,” Brady told Home of Fight. “But I do think JDM is gonna get it done. I think he creates enough scrambles. He’s gonna get taken down, but I think he’s gonna be able to get back to his feet and potentially knock out Islam.”
Maddalena (18-2) is riding an 18-fight winning streak that includes eight UFC victories with five finishes. Meanwhile, Makhachev (27-1) is riding a 15-fight winning streak in the UFC, including 4 lightweight title defenses.
Brady will take on fellow welterweight contender Michael Morales on the UFC 322 undercard. While Brady believes the undefeated Ecuadorian will be a champion someday, it won’t be on his watch.
“Michael Morales, young up-and-comer, 18-0, great fighter. But he’s just another guy that I have to get through to become world champion,” Brady said. “And unfortunately for him, he gonna have to go through me at this stage in my career. I’m sure he’ll be a champion one day, but not yet.”
‘I’m Just Gonna Keep Winning Fights’
If Brady gets past Morales, he will have a legitimate claim to the next title shot. However, having been denied a shot after his last win, Brady isn’t too hopeful. Brady is willing keep fighting and winning until a title shot is undeniable.
“When I do beat Michael, if I get the title shot next, I’m cool with it,” Brady said. “If I have to fight again, I’m cool with that too. I After beating Leon Edwards at the O2 Arena, I didn’t get a title shot. So I’m not sure what’s gonna get it for me. But I’m just gonna keep winning fights and eventually they’re gonna have to give it to me.”
