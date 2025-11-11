Sean Brady Offers Prediction for UFC 322 Headliner

090224-sean-brady-celebration.jpg

Sean Brady’s prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev has changed over time.

Maddalena will put his welterweight title on the line against Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Brady was initially leaning towards Makhachev, he now believes Maddalena will get the job done. While Brady expects Maddalena to get taken down, he believes the Australian will get back to his feet and eventually wear down Makhachev.



“I was leaning Islam at first,” Brady told Home of Fight. “But I do think JDM is gonna get it done. I think he creates enough scrambles. He’s gonna get taken down, but I think he’s gonna be able to get back to his feet and potentially knock out Islam.”

Maddalena (18-2) is riding an 18-fight winning streak that includes eight UFC victories with five finishes. Meanwhile, Makhachev (27-1) is riding a 15-fight winning streak in the UFC, including 4 lightweight title defenses.


Brady will take on fellow welterweight contender Michael Morales on the UFC 322 undercard. While Brady believes the undefeated Ecuadorian will be a champion someday, it won’t be on his watch.

Michael Morales, young up-and-comer, 18-0, great fighter. But he’s just another guy that I have to get through to become world champion,” Brady said. “And unfortunately for him, he gonna have to go through me at this stage in my career. I’m sure he’ll be a champion one day, but not yet.”

‘I’m Just Gonna Keep Winning Fights’​


If Brady gets past Morales, he will have a legitimate claim to the next title shot. However, having been denied a shot after his last win, Brady isn’t too hopeful. Brady is willing keep fighting and winning until a title shot is undeniable.

“When I do beat Michael, if I get the title shot next, I’m cool with it,” Brady said. “If I have to fight again, I’m cool with that too. I After beating Leon Edwards at the O2 Arena, I didn’t get a title shot. So I’m not sure what’s gonna get it for me. But I’m just gonna keep winning fights and eventually they’re gonna have to give it to me.”

ArtardFiesta said:
i love the fact that this guy just wants to fight and isn't doing the rank squat bs we see ruining ww.
Speaking of which... is Colby even signed or in talks to fight anyone currently?
 
Man, I feel like I can easily see this fight going either way. But I don’t see it being close, I think we’ll find out pretty early how it’s going to go. One guy will win definitively.
 
JDM will win and this will start his reign as the WW champ.

I remember many moons ago shitting on what looked liked a weak UFC card and @Hellowhosthat chimed in and was like "yo, there is a guy jack fella Madelena on the card and he can fight and is going to do big things. He won that fight in exciting fashion and now he is the champ. Dana needs to sign @Hellowhosthat as a talent scout.
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
What else can you do? There’s a logjam and he’s a grappler..
i mean usman is holding out and refusing to fight anyone unless it is for a title shot. Ian garry was threatening this. I'm sure belal will do this as well. He could play this waiting game like everyone else seems to want to do.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
i mean usman is holding out and refusing to fight anyone unless it is for a title shot. Ian garry was threatening this. I'm sure belal will do this as well. He could play this waiting game like everyone else seems to want to do.
Ian is active. Usman apparently has an awesome brand that Dana is in love with? Or something. If he gets the shot that’d be some bullshit
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Ian is active. Usman apparently has an awesome brand that Dana is in love with? Or something. If he gets the shot that’d be some bullshit
You Go Bro, thanx from us all too fearful to call a spa...<{natewhut}>

Never Mind.​

No doubt since a Sherdogger spoke, Dana will know and stay in his place and prevent "some bullshit" from ever taking place.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
he wants an easy retirement fight at the white house. i think he is calling for jim miller
Seems about right... It looks like he hasn't really taken fighting seriously for a long time now.

As McGoober said: Get in, get rich, get out.
 
Contempt said:
Speaking of which... is Colby even signed or in talks to fight anyone currently?
He said in an interview a few months ago he was negotiating a fight for November or December but it doesn't appear to be happening. Might wait for the white house card
 
I really hope Brady is right, it would be great. @Pequeño Corey has already sold tons of the big book of Dagestani excuses, it will be another chapter to add. I got my copy already and signed by @Pequeño Corey but if there is a revised version after UFC 322 then I'll get that too
 
nonoob said:
You Go Bro, thanx from us all too fearful to call a spa...<{natewhut}>

Never Mind.​

No doubt since a Sherdogger spoke, Dana will know and stay in his place and prevent "some bullshit" from ever taking place.
He has one win in 5 fucking years . He’s 38.. if Dana was smart he would want to build up the brand of younger fighters.

Usman genuinely is the only one falling for an immediate title shot. Garry Belal Brady and Morales are fighting. Even Shavkat has said he knows he needs another fight

That’s entitlement which I don’t support
 
