blaseblase said: Garry is undefeated with 8 UFC wins. Why does he have to keep fighting down in the rankings? His last fight didn't do anything for him. Test this guy against a contender already.



Garry needs a top 5 win. It's a win win scenario. Either we get a new contender or Garry gets exposed and his haters can rejoice. If Colby or whoever keep ducking drop them from the rankings and move on to the next. The division needs to move forward. Click to expand...

If we're also being real, the fight vs MVP was a draw at best. They've been trying to get him the Colby fight but Colby just won't accept it.The way I see it - Usman needs to fight one of Shavkat or Ian. And when JDM is healthy he can fight any of the 3 guys from that equation as well. WW is so backed up at the moment because the UFC sat on giving Colby a title shot for almost a year and made Belal wait as long as possible for his shot.