Ian Machado Garry is currently calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov. I don't think he's the type to duck anyone.Ian will duck this matchup no doubt
You should also remember that Sean Brady is 5'8 and Ian Garry is 6'3.
If we're also being real, the fight vs MVP was a draw at best. They've been trying to get him the Colby fight but Colby just won't accept it.Garry is undefeated with 8 UFC wins. Why does he have to keep fighting down in the rankings? His last fight didn't do anything for him. Test this guy against a contender already.
Garry needs a top 5 win. It's a win win scenario. Either we get a new contender or Garry gets exposed and his haters can rejoice. If Colby or whoever keep ducking drop them from the rankings and move on to the next. The division needs to move forward.
Garry is 8-0 in the UFC and he's ranked #7. He has put in the work.Good for him if it's true but relatively easy to run your mouth without putting in the work towards that goal.
It gets harder and harder since there are so many more fights. There used to be 3-4 UFC PPV's / year hahaMan I almost forgot about him, brady vs burns is an excellent fight! Am now looking forward to that scrap, God why does it feel so Impossible to keep up with this sport, am I just old now sherdog?