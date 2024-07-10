Media Sean Brady: "Not impressed" with Ian Garry, open to fighting him soon

I tend to lean towards Sean Brady, but at the same time, we still need more evidence on how Garry does against fighters with strong takedowns. His takedown defense looked good against Darian Weeks, but Brady is a far superior fighter in all areas and would be a stiffer test.
 
Man I almost forgot about him, brady vs burns is an excellent fight! Am now looking forward to that scrap, God why does it feel so Impossible to keep up with this sport, am I just old now sherdog?
 
Portland8242 said:
Ian will duck this matchup no doubt
Ian Machado Garry is currently calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov. I don't think he's the type to duck anyone.

You should also remember that Sean Brady is 5'8 and Ian Garry is 6'3.
 
Easy win for Garry. Brady will always be known as the guy who got standing TKO'd by Belal.
 
Garry is undefeated with 8 UFC wins. Why does he have to keep fighting down in the rankings? His last fight didn't do anything for him. Test this guy against a contender already.

Garry needs a top 5 win. It's a win win scenario. Either we get a new contender or Garry gets exposed and his haters can rejoice. If Colby or whoever keep ducking drop them from the rankings and move on to the next. The division needs to move forward.
 
Ares Black said:
Ian Machado Garry is currently calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov. I don't think he's the type to duck anyone.

You should also remember that Sean Brady is 5'8 and Ian Garry is 6'3.
Shavkat wants higher ranked guys. Usman, JDM, Colby. He made it pretty clear while back that he either wants one of those names or a title shot.

Ian Garry knows this so he's making himself look tough by calling Shavkat.
 
Ares Black said:
Ian Machado Garry is currently calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov. I don't think he's the type to duck anyone.

You should also remember that Sean Brady is 5'8 and Ian Garry is 6'3.
Good for him if it's true but relatively easy to run your mouth without putting in the work towards that goal.

Example:
I hereby challenge Tom Aspinall to a fight to the death, I also had intercourse with Tom's mother, sister and aunt while his dad was watching
 
blaseblase said:
Garry is undefeated with 8 UFC wins. Why does he have to keep fighting down in the rankings? His last fight didn't do anything for him. Test this guy against a contender already.

Garry needs a top 5 win. It's a win win scenario. Either we get a new contender or Garry gets exposed and his haters can rejoice. If Colby or whoever keep ducking drop them from the rankings and move on to the next. The division needs to move forward.
If we're also being real, the fight vs MVP was a draw at best. They've been trying to get him the Colby fight but Colby just won't accept it.

The way I see it - Usman needs to fight one of Shavkat or Ian. And when JDM is healthy he can fight any of the 3 guys from that equation as well. WW is so backed up at the moment because the UFC sat on giving Colby a title shot for almost a year and made Belal wait as long as possible for his shot.
 
El Panteron said:
Good for him if it's true but relatively easy to run your mouth without putting in the work towards that goal.

Example:
I hereby challenge Tom Aspinall to a fight to the death, I also had intercourse with Tom's mother, sister and aunt while his dad was watching
Garry is 8-0 in the UFC and he's ranked #7. He has put in the work.
 
xentreos said:
Man I almost forgot about him, brady vs burns is an excellent fight! Am now looking forward to that scrap, God why does it feel so Impossible to keep up with this sport, am I just old now sherdog?
It gets harder and harder since there are so many more fights. There used to be 3-4 UFC PPV's / year haha
 
