Rumored Sean Brady next fight

Brady has recently said ih his podcast BradyBagz show that he wants to fight as soon as possible.
He is opened for UFC 320 main card or to headline UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on 18th October.
If he fights on one of these two events he's opponent will probably be Ian Garry since Belal vs Usman is supposed to happen soon.
Brady also mentioned that if Shavkat will be ready for MSG event in November he is ready to wait for Nomad.
I personally hope fight with Shavkat happens thats a true number 1 contender fight.
 
