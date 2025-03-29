Khamzat's TD is still miles better though.



Also, to be fair to Brady ,he did beat Kelvin who wrestled at juco level, though whether he can be considered a wrestler at the level of belel and mcgee is another question.



i don't really agree. brady always looked like that. I feel that's what people say who hasn't followed his career. he always fought like that, just looked a little sharper.



rankings are just made up imagination. when brady was outside top 10 and fought leon he probably would've done the same thing to him. As a matter of fact, PFL guys are probably all ranked outside top 10, and those guys much tougher fights to him right now than most ufc top 10s anyways.



if Usman still has the speed and reaction time, which may be the first thing to go, and punch resistance, I think he still beats Brady. Whether he still has it or not, and he's inactive and older, we can't say for sure tho.