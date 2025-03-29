I do think Usman who showed up against Khamzat beats Brady though, especially in a five rounder.
Brady is really good, but I think he's the exact type of fighter that Usman can and probably will look good against lol.
I'm digging it, his shit talk lately has been solidlmao, who knew Brady had personality lol
You think? I don't think so.
Usman's defensive wrestling has deteriorated. Leon took him down. Khamzat straight ragdolled him until Khamzat gassed after 10 minutes. Brady is showing a dramatically improved gas tank.
I think Brady makes it look like a watered down version of what we just saw vs Leon. Usman wouldn't wilt like that imo, but he'd get outgrappled by a younger, stronger dude. Likely something like 49-46 Brady where Usman looks somewhat game but not good enough to threaten to win.
Dude went off on Leon, Colby and Usman, rightfully so
Gus took Jones down. DC got molested by Jones. It happens sometimes. Brady isn't Khamzat when it comes to wrestling.
I think Usman will run through him even at this stage. People are quick to forget, whenever Brady fought a wrestler, he hasn't looked that dominant. I said once, but twice actually. Court Mcgee, it was a close one. He lost to Belal.
I think Brady's TD will never work on Usman. The only thing is speed. I don't think Usman can grapplefudge Brady either.
I don't know if Usman has the speed or reaction time left on the feet, because Brady's striking is getting better and which can open up downstairs, and he's not afraid to put together combinations and he has fast hands. He kinda lacks power, but who knows if it won't eventually come?
If Usman still has some left in the gas tank, Brady isn't beating Usman in this life or next.
I think Khamzat's wrestling is far better than Brady's. Based on their last fights, I still think Usman beats him.
Khamzat's TD is still miles better though.Brady's takedowns aren't at Khamzat level, agreed. But what Brady (finally) did is use his hands to set up his grappling. I think that major difference is why I'd now pick him over current Usman. (Not prime Usman, to be clear).
Trajectory and timing matter a lot in MMA. Brady looks like he's hit that launch point where he's gone from "good prospect" to "legit title threat". Usman went from "one of the best p4p in the world" to "still a solid fighter, but levels below where he was"
Also, to be fair to Brady ,he did beat Kelvin who wrestled at juco level, though whether he can be considered a wrestler at the level of belel and mcgee is another question.
i don't really agree. brady always looked like that. I feel that's what people say who hasn't followed his career. he always fought like that, just looked a little sharper.
rankings are just made up imagination. when brady was outside top 10 and fought leon he probably would've done the same thing to him. As a matter of fact, PFL guys are probably all ranked outside top 10, and those guys much tougher fights to him right now than most ufc top 10s anyways.
if Usman still has the speed and reaction time, which may be the first thing to go, and punch resistance, I think he still beats Brady. Whether he still has it or not, and he's inactive and older, we can't say for sure tho.
Usman can keep jerking off with Cejudo in that little podcast they have talking about how good they are. Brady has been putting work while Usman has not won a fight in years.Usman vs Brady is an interesting fight bc of usman's tdd, I still wanna see it