Media Sean Brady expresses interest in fighting Leon Edwards at UFC London

Who should fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London?

  Total voters
I'd love to see him fight someone like Buckley, but at the same time I'd much rather have the new guys on the block fight the old guard. Passing of the torch and such.
 
Brady or buckly should get it.

Ian Garry should be placed 2 wins away from a title fight MINIMUM.

JDM is fighting in february IIRC so it wont be him.
 
Nah, do Edwards vs. Buckley. Buckley has earned the jump up and it’s more stylistically interesting. We’ve seen Edwards fight 3 wrestlers in a row now, give him a striker.
 
Nah, do Edwards vs. Buckley. Buckley has earned the jump up and it’s more stylistically interesting. We’ve seen Edwards fight 3 wrestlers in a row now, give him a striker.
Well Edwards should pass some kind of grappling test before he fights for a title again. Shouldn't have him get 1-2 wins against guys who are only strikers & then throw him back in there with Belal or Shavkat to get manhandled again.
 
Well Edwards should pass some kind of grappling test before he fights for a title again. Shouldn't have him get 1-2 wins against guys who are only strikers & then throw him back in there with Belal or Shavkat to get manhandled again.
I wouldn’t suggest throwing Edwards back in a title fight with just one win. Maybe somebody like Brady next if he wins, but I think the Buckley fight makes more sense right now.
 
