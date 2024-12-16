sdpdude9 said: Nah, do Edwards vs. Buckley. Buckley has earned the jump up and it’s more stylistically interesting. We’ve seen Edwards fight 3 wrestlers in a row now, give him a striker. Click to expand...

Well Edwards should pass some kind of grappling test before he fights for a title again. Shouldn't have him get 1-2 wins against guys who are only strikers & then throw him back in there with Belal or Shavkat to get manhandled again.