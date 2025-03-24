  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sean Brady’s Turtle Back

Haven’t seen a turtle shell back like that since Bork. His lat swallowed Leon’s head. I honestly think Leon tapped because he couldn’t breath.

6BE45580-92E3-4F2D-B997-8112B1A0BC65.jpeg14371F7E-A605-4520-9E3E-47E4A8A4D62C.jpeg765ABE40-9AF5-47AE-9462-E1A0F1C1DDA5.jpeg

Also kinda reminds me of Jason Lambert (remember that guy?) but with better definition. Jason was a 5’10 MW/LHW, built like a square.

Sidebar convo; what’s with Sean saying in his post fight that he’s been hearing all week that he’s too small for WW? Literally no one said that. Leon said he was too short, but that’s about all I heard. Dude is like 190+ on fight night.

I’ll draw another daft comparison to Frank Mir. I’m told by Luke Thomas that Joe Silva once said that Frank is what happens when technique meets horsepower. I think Sean is a good example of this. Highly refined BJJ technique and built like a hoss. Sean will certainly give some folks problems if he can get on top.

sean-brady-tattoo.gif
 
It's hard to tell cause of his tattoos but he is built like an absolute brick shithouse. Was stated after the fight that Brady was 198lbs in the cage, you can definitely tell cause these guys seem overwhelmed trying to escape positions against him.
 
It's hard to tell cause of his tattoos but he is built like an absolute brick shithouse. Was stated after the fight that Brady was 198lbs in the cage, you can definitely tell cause these guys seem overwhelmed trying to escape positions against him.
Sean a welterweight bully confirmed ✅ 👍🏼 🐖
 
I think its funny when people think guys like JDM, Garry, and Shavkat could beat Brady. No way in hell that will ever happen. Normal looking people or skinny people can't deal with back strength like that.

Belal fight was a fluke.
 
