Sean Brady’s Turtle Back

Haven’t seen a turtle shell back like that since Bork. His lat swallowed Leon’s head. I honestly think Leon tapped because he couldn’t breath.
Also kinda reminds me of Jason Lambert (remember that guy?) but with better definition. Jason was a 5’10 MW/LHW, built like a square.
Sidebar convo; what’s with Sean saying in his post fight that he’s been hearing all week that he’s too small for WW? Literally no one said that. Leon said he was too short, but that’s about all I heard. Dude is like 190+ on fight night.
I’ll draw another daft comparison to Frank Mir. I’m told by Luke Thomas that Joe Silva once said that Frank is what happens when technique meets horsepower. I think Sean is a good example of this. Highly refined BJJ technique and built like a hoss. Sean will certainly give some folks problems if he can get on top.
