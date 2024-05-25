Sean Baker—director of Tangerine (2015), The Florida Project (2017), & Red Rocket (2021)—just won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for his new comedy about sex workers, Anora. this is honestly really exciting, because Baker has quietly been one of the best modern American filmmakers since Tangerine. & from what people have said about him throughout his career, whether in interviews or doing promo tours, he’s also just an all-around good fuckin’ dude who really cares about the material & subjects he’s filming, & the people he works w/ throughout the entire process.