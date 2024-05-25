HenryFlower
Sean Baker—director of Tangerine (2015), The Florida Project (2017), & Red Rocket (2021)—just won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for his new comedy about sex workers, Anora. this is honestly really exciting, because Baker has quietly been one of the best modern American filmmakers since Tangerine. & from what people have said about him throughout his career, whether in interviews or doing promo tours, he’s also just an all-around good fuckin’ dude who really cares about the material & subjects he’s filming, & the people he works w/ throughout the entire process.
Bawdy Comedy ‘Anora’ Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
was awarded on Saturday to “Anora,” a giddily ribald picaresque from the American director Sean Baker about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch — and things get very messy.
A critical favorite, “Anora” takes a nonjudgmental attitude toward its protagonist, played by Mikey Madison in a go-for-broke breakthrough performance that critics have praised. George Lucas, who received an honorary award at the ceremony, presented the Palme d’Or. Baker hugged Lucas and thanked the jury before blurting out, “I really don’t know what’s happening now.” He dedicated his award to “sex workers past, present and future — this is for you.”
