Indie Sea of Stars JRPG - Worth finishing?

So at the time it was exactly what I was looking for so invested a bit more of my time into it. I usually won't folow through with a game now unless I really like it. Lately this has been the Yakuza Games, FFR, Katana 0, Persona series. I'm not on the Soul train and these are just dominating the current market.

Sea of Stars looked like your traditional JRPG, heavily inspired by Chrono Trigger. I like the art and some of the gameplay quirks but I'm on something like the third land right now and it has started to bug me. It was interesting at the star to these bright colourful lands for example one with a dragon sleeping through it, but now I've been on this werid ass SPOOOKY halloween dark forest place. There's no colour, no advancement with the story, it just doesn't seem to have a point. I think I've reached a point where the big bad has been revealed or something but it just seems uninteresting. I feel like the JRPG allure has worn off the plot isn't going to go anywhere worth following. I'm writing this now as just as I thought I'd broken free of spooky land I find myself wandering a dark maze like SPOOOKY pirate ship with spooky ghosts while terrible spooky keyboard music plays.

Debating if I should stop playing so someone tell me if it's at least worth proceeding or something of a similiar gaming vein is worth spending time on. Basically the original allure has worn off and if it doesn't do something soon I will just be wasting time on an annoying game. Also there;s not a whole lot of strategy to the combat at all and I keep hoping they will switch it up a bit but helaas.

 
Id say keep playing...there is more to see. That being said if you're not having fun and no desire to see the story then maybe it's just not for you.
But the big moments haven't happened yet IRCC if are you just getting the ship.

Combat never gets much different though.
 
I don't believe you know who the big bad is at that point in the game, but it's not like the story is so enthralling that it's worth a grind if that's how you feel about things. If you describe to me who is in your party and who you think the big bad is I can tell you if you're right or wrong without spoiling.

For me, the biggest issue with the game was the lack of difficulty, even on the hardest setting. The hardest battle in the game was the final battle against the golem or whatever it was as part of training before you undertook your actual quest. There's only like 3 battles in the entire game after that point that offer any kind of challenge. So the mechanics and strategy (and execution of "timing" attacks/defense) don't actually matter. You can do pretty much anything you want against anybody and you win.

But it wasn't about that. It was a nostalgic throwback to those JRPG's of the 90's. I think it's intended more for that age demographic-- the age I was and what the developers would have been in that decade-- than it is for adults. The grindiest achievement in the game is a 4th wall breaking nod to that (I thought it was pretty cool).
 
It's good, but the combat got so damn tedious after a while, and like Mick said, it's easy, so you just feel like you're going through the motions after a while. I started to dread seeing groups of enemies in a room, not because of difficulty, but because I knew it would take about 20 minutes of hitting the same attacks to clear the room and get on with it. And it's a MarioRPG system, where you have to stay interactive with the attacks and defenses, which usually isn't a bad thing, but it doesn't have nearly enough variety to keep you engaged. So mind numbing.

That's really it's only miss though. Unfortunately, it's a big one in a game like this, but the game surrounding it, is pretty damn good
 
How's the story/characters though?

I can handle some tedium so long as the story and characters are great. I recall hearing the story was mid.
 
