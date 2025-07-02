So at the time it was exactly what I was looking for so invested a bit more of my time into it. I usually won't folow through with a game now unless I really like it. Lately this has been the Yakuza Games, FFR, Katana 0, Persona series. I'm not on the Soul train and these are just dominating the current market.



Sea of Stars looked like your traditional JRPG, heavily inspired by Chrono Trigger. I like the art and some of the gameplay quirks but I'm on something like the third land right now and it has started to bug me. It was interesting at the star to these bright colourful lands for example one with a dragon sleeping through it, but now I've been on this werid ass SPOOOKY halloween dark forest place. There's no colour, no advancement with the story, it just doesn't seem to have a point. I think I've reached a point where the big bad has been revealed or something but it just seems uninteresting. I feel like the JRPG allure has worn off the plot isn't going to go anywhere worth following. I'm writing this now as just as I thought I'd broken free of spooky land I find myself wandering a dark maze like SPOOOKY pirate ship with spooky ghosts while terrible spooky keyboard music plays.



Debating if I should stop playing so someone tell me if it's at least worth proceeding or something of a similiar gaming vein is worth spending time on. Basically the original allure has worn off and if it doesn't do something soon I will just be wasting time on an annoying game. Also there;s not a whole lot of strategy to the combat at all and I keep hoping they will switch it up a bit but helaas.



