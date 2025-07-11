Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Series Order at ABC

lsa

lsa

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇫🇷
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
76,494
Reaction score
112,329
"As previously reported, original series star Zach Braff is already onboard with the new show. Now, he will be joined by fellow original cast members Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke. According to sources, more original cast members are expected to return."

and Bill Lawrence is in on it too.


variety.com

‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Series Order at ABC; Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke to Return

ABC has picked up the reboot of "Scrubs" to series, with original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke returning
variety.com variety.com
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Not everything needs a reboot.
Click to expand...
Exactly. It's just going to be more of Zach's character saying he doesn't love his wife, break up and hijinks ensue with Turk, more morality and life lessons, and then telling Elliot he truly loves her and they get back together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies SPACEBALLS Sequel (Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman Join Cast; Set for 2027 Release)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
LeonardoBjj
Opinion China builds space alliances in Africa as Trump cuts foreign aid
2
Replies
21
Views
662
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,616
Messages
57,543,450
Members
175,747
Latest member
Monk

Share this page

Back
Top