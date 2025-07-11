lsa
"As previously reported, original series star Zach Braff is already onboard with the new show. Now, he will be joined by fellow original cast members Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke. According to sources, more original cast members are expected to return."
and Bill Lawrence is in on it too.
‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Series Order at ABC; Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke to Return
ABC has picked up the reboot of "Scrubs" to series, with original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke returning
