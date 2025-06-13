krelianx
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2002
- Messages
- 20,892
- Reaction score
- 11,893
This is actively ruining the mobile website functionality. It covers posts irremediably, including buttons necessary for interaction, and inducing scrolling lock bug that prevents one from moving down a page.
This has been going for months now and it's insane people here are so woefully incompetent to ignore such a blatant issue that affects the community.
This has been going for months now and it's insane people here are so woefully incompetent to ignore such a blatant issue that affects the community.