Under review Scrolling ads

krelianx

krelianx

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 1, 2002
Messages
20,892
Reaction score
11,893
This is actively ruining the mobile website functionality. It covers posts irremediably, including buttons necessary for interaction, and inducing scrolling lock bug that prevents one from moving down a page.

This has been going for months now and it's insane people here are so woefully incompetent to ignore such a blatant issue that affects the community.
 
krelianx said:
This is actively ruining the mobile website functionality. It covers posts irremediably, including buttons necessary for interaction, and inducing scrolling lock bug that prevents one from moving down a page.

This has been going for months now and it's insane people here are so woefully incompetent to ignore such a blatant issue that affects the community.
Click to expand...
Sorry to hear about your mobile experience of late. Can you share a screengrab so I can get eyes on it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,961
Messages
57,441,457
Members
175,715
Latest member
philcrow

Share this page

Back
Top